President Bola Tinubu has appointed executive and non-executive board members for the newly established Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).
Adesegun Akin-Olugbade is the board chairman, while Abdu Bello, an engineer, has been appointed managing director.
The president has also appointed four Executive Directors: Nafisatu Ali for Systems Operation, Shehu Abba-Aliyu for Systems Planning, Edmund Eje for Market Operations, and Babajide Ibironke for Finance and Corporate Services.
The Non-Executive Directors include Lamu Audu, representing Generation; Folake Soetan for Distribution; Tajudeen Giwa-Osagie as Market Expert; Sule Abdulaziz for Transmission, and Mahmuda Mamman, permanent secretary at the Federal Ministry of Power.
The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) will finalise the recruitment process.
These appointments align with the Electricity Act of 2023. They followed a memorandum from Vice President Kashim Shettima and a rigorous selection process conducted by the Independent Board Nomination Committee (IBNC) in collaboration with Phillips Consulting Limited.
The creation of NISO fulfils a key mandate of the Electricity Act (2023), which requires the unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) into a Transmission System Provider (TSP) and an Independent System Operator (ISO).
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) officially established NISO on 30 April, 2024. The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) are its subscribers, each holding equal equity shares.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President,
Information & Strategy
March 19, 2025
