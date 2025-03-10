Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has commended United Nigeria Airline for commencing air transport operations between Katsina and Abuja. Speaking at the takeoff ceremony at the Katsina Airport on Monday, Governor Radda emphasised the significance of this development for the state’s business environment.

“The coming of another airline has proved to the world that Katsina has grown up and advanced more from weekly to daily flights,” he stated. The Governor also noted the economic benefits of increased flight options. “With this development, Katsina air business has grown to the desired level as people can now have airlines to carry out their businesses at all times,”

Governor Radda said. “This opens up business and economy to the state and makes investors and other business partners come to the state with ease and have all opportunities provided”. He expressed his appreciation to the airline’s management for their prompt response in establishing operations in Katsina.

Former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, who played a pivotal role in bringing the airline to the state, acknowledged the current administration’s support. “The airline’s operation in the state was made possible with the full support of the state government,” Mr Masari said. “This made a gradual impact to encourage more airlines to join the flight operations,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, another former Governor, Ibrahim Shema, urged the airline to maintain high operational standards. “Be committed in ensuring timely departure and arrival of passengers. This would make them have the confidence of the company,” Mr Shema advised.

In his remarks, Mr Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, explained the company’s swift response to begin operations in Katsina. “The coming of the airline to Katsina was made possible following a special request for our intervention to fill the operations gap. The request was made by the immediate past governor Aminu Bello Masari,” he revealed.

“All the necessary arrangements were concluded within two weeks and all our officials are on ground with offices open for full operations in the state,” he said. He also expressed gratitude to Governor Radda for the support towards the timely commencement of the operations.

In the same vein, the APC National Secretary, Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, said, “Mobility is essential to the realisation of economic development and particularly in the area of tourism which Katsina is one of the central states for the realisation of renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The air transport debut commenced with several distinguished personalities in attendance, including State Deputy Governor Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir among others.

