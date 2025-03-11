This is not the first time an elected senator has been arbitrarily suspended. The courts have ruled against such actions in the past, yet the Senate, in flagrant disregard for the rule of law, has once again wielded suspension as a weapon of intimidation. If an outspoken, accomplished, and politically strategic woman like Senator Natasha can be targeted, what hope is there for ordinary women who aspire to leadership?

The Nigerian Senate, in a stunning display of patriarchal impunity, has suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, demanding an apology from her for daring to speak out. Her crime? Alleging sexual harassment against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, a man previously publicly accused of similar misconduct. This suspension is a travesty of justice, an assault on democracy, and a dangerous precedent that threatens the very foundation of gender equality and political freedom in Nigeria.

The Weaponisation of Power Against Women in Politics

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension is not just about one woman, but about the institutional silencing of women in Nigerian governance. The National Assembly, which should be a bastion of democracy, has instead become a hostile battlefield where women who challenge entrenched systems of patriarchy are systematically bullied, humiliated, and cast aside.

How does a democratically elected senator, representing thousands of citizens, get stripped of her constitutional role for exposing sexual harassment, a fundamental issue that the Nigerian government has vowed to combat? The message is chilling: Speak out, and you will be punished. Stand for justice, and you will be erased. Demand accountability, and you will be silenced.

This is not the first time an elected senator has been arbitrarily suspended. The courts have ruled against such actions in the past, yet the Senate, in flagrant disregard for the rule of law, has once again wielded suspension as a weapon of intimidation. If an outspoken, accomplished, and politically strategic woman like Senator Natasha can be targeted, what hope is there for ordinary women who aspire to leadership?

A Pattern of Political Violence Against Women

The attack on Senator Natasha is part of a larger, more insidious war against women in Nigerian politics. Nigeria already ranks among the lowest in the world for women’s representation in governance, and this latest act of political suppression will only widen the gender gap. Women who might have considered public office will now think twice, knowing that:

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

1. Their voices will be met with hostility rather than respect.

2. Their integrity will be questioned if they expose wrongdoing.

3. Their positions will be precarious, subject to the whims of male-dominated political structures that can erase them overnight.

It is no coincidence that this suspension comes just as Senator Natasha was making groundbreaking contributions to legislation, infrastructure, education, and economic development in her state. Her work threatened the status quo, and the system responded with brutality.

The Dangerous Future We Are Creating

If this trend of political misogyny continues, Nigeria will cement its status as a hostile nation for women in governance. This will have profound consequences:

Reduced development: Countries with higher gender parity in politics experience greater economic growth and social stability. By stifling women’s leadership, Nigeria is sabotaging its own progress.

Global condemnation: The world is watching, and this blatant abuse of power undermines Nigeria’s international standing. How can Nigeria claim commitment to gender equality in global forums, while publicly persecuting its most prominent female politicians?

Disenfranchisement of half the population: Women make up nearly 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population, yet their voices are being systematically erased from governance. A democracy that excludes half of its citizens is no democracy at all.

There Is Still Hope: The Fight for Justice Is Not Just for Women

Amid this travesty, there is a glimmer of hope. There are men, young and old, within and outside the Senate, who are knowledgeable about human rights and democracy, who stand for justice, and who are willing to join right-thinking and progressive Nigerians in supporting Senator Natasha in this fight for justice.

This is not just a women’s issue; it is a national crisis that concerns every Nigerian who believes in fairness, equity, and democracy. The struggle for gender justice must be fought by all who envision a Nigeria where competence, character, and contribution — not gender — determine leadership.

We Must Resist

Adinya Arise Foundation (AAF) vehemently condemns the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the shameful political bullying orchestrated against her. We call on all Nigerians especially women and progressive men to resist this injustice.

The Senate must immediately reverse this suspension and respect the rule of law.

Human rights organisations must intervene to protect Senator Natasha’s rights.

Men who believe in justice must speak up silence is complicity.

Women must mobilise and reject political structures that continue to diminish their place in governance.

The Senate may have succeeded in silencing one woman for six months, but they cannot silence the voices of millions of women and men who refuse to accept a future in which gender discrimination dictates political destiny.

Senator Natasha’s fight is the fight of every Nigerian who believes in justice, fairness, and a truly democratic future. And we will not be silenced.

Mabel Adinya Ade is the Founder and Executive Director, Adinya Arise Foundation (AAF)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

