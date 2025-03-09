Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, conducted an inspection visit to the Katsina State Tractors Assembly Plant, where 200 containers of tractors spare parts will be assembled.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the progress level and commended the Chinese Farm for their excellent work on the project.

The facility incorporates a comprehensive skills transfer programme designed to train one representative from each of the state’s local governments. These trainees will gain technical expertise in tractor assembly, operation, and maintenance through hands-on experience at the plant.

Following the completion of training, the state will allocate ten tractors to each local government area, with each trained representative tasked with managing the tractors in their respective LGAs as tractor hiring services.

The initiative notably aims to mechanise agriculture across the state while creating employment opportunities for local technicians.

In attendance during the inspection were Executive Director of Agriculture Services at Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, Muntaka Badaru Jikamshi; Chief of Staff to the Governor, AbdulKadir Mamman Nasir; Commissioner of Finance, Bello Kagara; and Principal Private Secretary, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji.

