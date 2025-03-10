President Bola Tinubu said Monday in Abuja that human capital flight can be reversed by improving the economy, developing bottom-up policies that address needs, and deepening citizens’ collective sense of ownership.

President Tinubu, who inaugurated the Planning Committee for the National Youth Conference at the State House, assured that the ongoing economic reforms were designed to strengthen the economy for the prosperity of Nigerian youths, who constitute more than 60 per cent of the population.

“I want to reassure you that you are the hope of this country, and everything hangs on you. Every decision that I have taken is about you. It’s about the future. When we removed the fuel subsidy, it was because we wanted to protect your future. We have cleared the path for you to have a great future,” he said.

“When you listen to most professionals leaving Nigeria, there’s a cause. If you grow prosperity back home and empower people, they will not bother leaving. They will stay home.”

The president told the 44-member planning committee that the government would implement the outcomes of their deliberations and framework for the national conference.

“This is your opportunity to develop the nation and make it prosperous. The government of today is all about you. You can be critical of politicians and abuse them all the way you can, but politics is about development and the future of generations. You are the heartbeat of our nation, and I hope you take this responsibility seriously.

“I am glad you are here as a committee to inspire today, tomorrow and hereafter. I am with you,” he said.

President Tinubu noted that the economic reforms had repositioned the economy for greater prosperity and empowerment. He said most indicators showed a steady fall in the prices of goods, especially foodstuff, and a stabilisation of the exchange rate.

“When we started, it looked so foggy, dicey and hopeless. We worked hard, and it was like drawing water out of a dry well. But today, the economy has turned the corner; prices are falling, confidence in our economy is improving, investors are looking this way, and technology is advancing.

“You have a great opportunity, and I am ready to listen to you. I have heard your spokesperson’s remarks. You have a great chance of advancing the development of this country. It is all in your hands.

“My position is to help navigate, push, and lift the heavy weight of problems so that I can clear the way for you. You have a great future before you, which is in your hands.

“Just look me in the face and tell me whatever you think is wrong and the way forward. Be frank. We will implement your suggestions so long as they are for the country’s prosperity,” the president added.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, thanked the president for giving the youth a voice and assured that the committee represented various stakeholders fairly.

“We want to thank you for the futuristic ideas; more than 260,000 students have already benefited from the administration’s student loan schemes. We appreciate the renovation of the Third Mainland Bridge for us to use and clearing the passport backlog,” the minister added.

The minister also thanked the president for historic infrastructural developments that will last through generations.

A member of the committee, Samson Itodo, said the president’s convening of the conference will be a major milestone in involving youth in the country’s development.

Mr Itodo listed some of the areas of priority, including political governance, economic transformation, skills for the future, such as Artificial Intelligence, climate change and energy transition, and social cohesion and security.

He said the framework will include virtual consultations, calls for memoranda, regional town hall meetings and the Abuja congress.

