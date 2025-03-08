Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has praised the invaluable contributions of women to the socio-economic development of the state and the nation.

In commemorating International Women’s Day 2025, themed “For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment,” Mr Radda stressed his administration’s deliberate inclusion of women in governance through strategic appointments to key positions.

“Women represent the backbone of our society and economy. Their resilience, dedication, and ingenuity continue to drive progress across all sectors. Our administration firmly believes in the power of women to transform our state, which is why we have ensured their representation at the different levels of decision-making,” Governor Radda stated.

“We have championed various empowerment programme and capacity-building initiatives specifically tailored to support women across Katsina State. Our goal is to ensure that every woman has the opportunity to achieve financial independence and contribute meaningfully to their communities,” he added.

Governor Radda specifically noted the administration’s flagship Goat Rearing Initiative, which has empowered over 20,000 women across the state. This programme provides beneficiaries with goats for breeding, along with the necessary training and support for sustainable livestock management.

In line with this year’s theme, which calls for meaningful opportunities and empowerment for all women and girls, Governor Radda cited successful training of 500 girls across different vocational fields and provision of kits as startup.

Continuing, he said that the administration also provided conditional cash transfer to 104,111 across 255 secondary schools in the state to assist their education.

“Our government has equally organised specialized capacity-building workshops, skills acquisition training, and provided direct financial interventions designed to support women entrepreneurs,” the governor recounted.

He said that his administration would continue to implement numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing women’s economic independence and social well-being.

The governor renewed his administration’s pledge to continue creating an enabling environment where women can thrive and achieve their full potential.

“The future of Katsina State is brighter when all our citizens, regardless of gender, are given opportunity to succeed,” Governor Radda stated.

