Actress Destiny Etiko has responded to allegations of ‘man-snatching’ levelled against her by her colleague, Queeneth Hilbert.

In a now-deleted video on her Instagram page, Ms Hilbert accused Ms Etiko of snatching her wealthy boyfriend and other colleagues’ benefactors, who allegedly sponsor their lavish lifestyles.

Ms Hilbert, who made the allegations after Ms Etiko unfollowed her on social media, claimed that Ms Etiko fled Asaba for Lagos out of fear of being beaten by colleagues whose partners she had allegedly snatched.

She further threatened to physically assault Ms Etiko if she returned to Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

Boyfriend snatching allegations

In the video, Ms Hilbert alleged: “It has come to my attention that you (Destiny Etiko) think this is just about running around and unfollowing me. I need to understand something. This started on the Cubana Babes set, produced by Elitific Productions and directed by Ken Steve Anukah.

“On that movie set, guys, you won’t believe it. Destiny Etiko is used to this: When she sees anyone around her who she feels is okay and is funding your bills, she’ll try to snatch the person.

“Just like my ex, Tony—the one who drives a Benz—came from Benin, and I know exactly how long he was (sleeping) with you. And that’s just the beginning. The story is long, and this isn’t even the first or second time. You, who claim to be my friend, are the one stabbing me in the back.

“You break a leg and then open your legs for my man. You ran from Asaba because you knew too many people were waiting to deal with you. I’m coming for you a million times over, and this is far from over.”

Etiko reacts

However, in response to the allegations, Ms Etiko, 35, issued a cease-and-desist letter through her legal representatives, Nwabundo Associates.

The letter posted on her Instagram page on Saturday was signed by Chisom Onugah and C.C. Nwabundo.

They refuted Ms Hilbert’s claims, noting that her allegations were made to gain material benefits.

Demands

Ms Etiko’s legal team gave Ms Hilbert 48 hours to retract the allegations and publicly apologise to their client.

They also demanded N100 million in damages for the harm the allegations caused to their client’s reputation.

Furthermore, the legal team stated that their client maintained that the allegation was false and malicious.

“Cease and desist from publishing, disseminating and making any further false and defamatory statement about our client.

“A retraction of the derogatory publication not later than 48 hours of the receipt of this letter and an apology published on the same platform you used in disseminating the defamatory statement and payment of N100 million as damages for the malicious publication made against our client”, the actress legal team noted.

According to Ms Etiko’s legal team, Ms Hilbert’s failure to comply with the demands will result in seeking legal redress in a court of law.

“All legal rights shall be explored, including but not limited to injunctive reliefs and institution of legal proceedings against you for defamation of character, injurious falsehood, and malicious publication made against our client.”

As of the time this report was filed, the 32-year-old had not responded to Ms Etiko’s demands or legal threats.

PREMIUM TIMES reviewed her Instagram page and found that her most recent post was about her trip to a movie shoot.

Ms Hilbert tagged the video “Money movement.”

