Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, led the State Government delegation on a working visit to Mini Hydroelectric Power Station in Heudreville-Sur -Eure, France.
The Governor, alongside his Special Adviser on Power and Energy, Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmed explored the institution’s sustainable energy solutions for Katsina State.
During the strategic visit, Katsina State Government established a partnership with the French Government and Oceans Energy to implement similar mini hydro technology at the Danja Dam.
Governor Radda also stated that the partnership aims to enhance irrigation activities and agricultural productivity while introducing cold storage solutions to reduce post-harvest losses faced by local farmers.
“Excess energy from the plant will be distributed to surrounding communities, extending the benefits of renewable energy to more residents,” he added.
Similarly, the Governor announced plans to replicate similar projects at the Ajiwa and Zobe Dams as part of the administration’s commitment to sustainable development across the state.
“This initiative is in line with our dedication to integrating innovative energy solutions with agricultural advancements to create a more resilient and self-sufficient Katsina State,” he stated.
This approach, spearheaded by Governor Radda positions Katsina State as an emerging leader in green energy solutions as well as provision of a long-term economic growth and improved quality of life for the citizens of the state.
