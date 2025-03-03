Actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot has become a hot topic online after a video surfaced showing his emotional reaction on Monday, shortly after Mojisola Meranda resigned as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Meranda announced her resignation during a plenary session.
Following her resignation, the impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, was reinstated to his former position.
In a viral video, Mr Elliot, who represents Surulere Constituency 1 in the Assembly, was emotional over Ms Meranda’s resignation.
Awwww🥹
Desmond Elliot is crying at the House of Assembly because Meranda resigned 😭
Oh Desmond don’t cry😭 pic.twitter.com/N5RAranrPc
— SERAH IBRAHIM (@TheSerahIbrahim) March 3, 2025
Dressed in a black native outfit, the 51-year-old attempted to deliver a farewell speech but was overcome with emotion and struggled to hold back tears.
At one point in the viral video, he found it difficult to continue speaking and requested that another lawmaker take the floor while he composed himself.
“Madam Speaker, can you allow others to speak first?” he asked.
Ms Meranda responded, “Have your seat,” prompting him to sit down, covering his face with one hand as he wiped away tears.
Seyi Lawal, an All Progressives Congress (APC) representative from Ikeja Constituency 1, was granted permission to speak in place of Mr Elliot, who has served in the House since April 2015.
Reactions
The viral video sparked numerous reactions online. Many netizens, thereafter, suggested that he benefits more with Ms Meranda as the Speaker.
Here are a few of the responses:
Desmond Elliot reaction states it all😑
You can’t decide and must obey party😔😔🚶♂️🚶♂️
I pray I don’t find myself in such situation pic.twitter.com/zsHLq38jPy
— AareMusbau (@musbauceo) March 3, 2025
Desmond Elliot was unable to contain his tears as lawmakers gathered to bid a heartfelt farewell to Hon. Mojisola Meranda, their esteemed Speaker 🥹😢 pic.twitter.com/gx4DI094pE
— Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) March 3, 2025
Desmond Elliot cried while trying to bid Hon Mojisola Meranda farewell and you still don’t know it is scripted? pic.twitter.com/tPFnLUTIJr
— Timothy (@fundamental4all) March 3, 2025
Desmond Elliot breaks down in tears as lawmakers gathered to bid a heartfelt farewell to Hon. Mojisola Meranda, their esteemed Speaker. pic.twitter.com/Xrt1m6jBzD
— CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) March 3, 2025
Mojisola Meranda Resigns :
In a performance that had critics scratching their heads and audiences wondering if they accidentally entered a parallel universe, actor Desmond Eliot took the stage with the finesse of a confused dolphin trying to perform Shakespeare.
His portrayal… pic.twitter.com/gZeLaIaTiF
— Masu Zafi 🔥🔥 (@masuzafi) March 3, 2025
So Desmond Elliott decided to cry after Obasa was returned as speaker . This guy should stop this Nollywood acting. pic.twitter.com/kXm7jvlOAK
— Okrote4real (@my3kidsare1) March 3, 2025
Why was Desmond Elliot crying? That dude no dey alright Olohun
— OBIANUJUAKU (@HRH_Ujuaku) March 3, 2025
Desmond Elliot is not okay in the head. She is not leaving the house. She resigned as Speaker, was sworn in as Deputy so that Obasa can be reinstated. The entire thing is a circus, I know.
But why is he crying? Idiot. https://t.co/UkfoKbp6Xu
— Udokamma’s Beiby💕 (@flyingbeso) March 3, 2025
Desmond Elliot crying over Obasa / Meranda speakership tussle 🌚 man turned this thing to movie already as an actor that he’s. People of Lagos should get him handkerchief 🤭 https://t.co/33vsMdVGIz
— SiiMEONY (@siimeony) March 3, 2025
Desmond Elliot – A professional actor turned politician who understands the art of deception.
Trust his crocodile tears at your own risk. 😁😆
— Hon. Rilwan (@rilwan_ola01) March 3, 2025
Crocodile tears, @DesmondElliot_ knows his party APC thrives on silencing the majority,denying them real choice or voice.
Imagine 36 members not allowed to decide on who to lead them.
He should keep crying for their spineless cowardice & their gutless loyalty to a rigged system https://t.co/dD7zRvQS5m
— UZOR WINGATE (@UzorWingate) March 3, 2025
Mr Elliot is serving his third term as the representative of Surulere Constituency I under the APC.
