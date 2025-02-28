Jigawa State is taking bold steps to transform its livestock sector, collaborating with the Federal Government to boost food security, create jobs, and grow the economy.

This fact was made known by Governor Umar Namadi at the Jigawa State Stakeholders Consultative Workshop on Livestock Reforms held on Thursday at the Manpower Development Institute (MDI), in Dutse, the statep capital.

The workshop, which was organised by the Jigawa Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee (JLRIC) with the participation of the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee led by Attahiru Muhammad Jega, brought together stakeholders to map out a brighter future for the sector. Mr Jega, a professor, is a former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Speaking at the event, Governor Namadi stressed the importance of livestock to Jigawa’s economy and culture, saying that, “livestock and animal husbandry are not just an economic activity in Jigawa State; it is a way of life for most families for time immemorial, from generations to generations. Accounting for almost 10% of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, the sector is considered to be very critical and vital to the development of our State’s economy and the attainment of our vision of Greater Jigawa.”

He shared his administration’s 12-Point Agenda for livestock development, which includes programmes to improve animal breeding, expand dairy production, and support farmers. He also reechoed the government’s plans to create a Ministry for Livestock Development.

“This was what informed our proposal to establish, in due course, a whole Ministry for Livestock Development with a mandate to implement our policies and programmes aimed at an accelerated development of the livestock sector with a view to optimising its contribution to our quest for food security and economic diversification. This, we firmly believe, would ensure that maximum attention is accorded to all the key components of the sector as outlined in our 12-Point Agenda.”

Governor Namadi highlighted recent successes, like training 300 Community Animal Health Workers, vaccinating over 560,000 animals, and gazetting 57 grazing reserves so far across the state.

“While we recognised that there is still much to be done, these achievements are only the beginning and just to count a few. They however, reflect our determination to create an enabling environment for a vibrant, productive and a thriving livestock sector,” he added.

Governor Namadi concluded with a call for everyone to get involved: “Your ideas and feedback are crucial as we work to create a livestock sector that’s productive, inclusive, and sustainable.”.

Also, in his address, the co-chairman of the PLRIC, Mr Jega, lauded Jigawa State for its leading role in developing the livestock sector in the country.

“The Governor’s decision to chair a 17-member committee on livestock reforms shows how serious he is about this sector. It’s a clear sign of his dedication to improving lives and driving innovation,” he said.

Mr Jega shared exciting news that JBS S.A., a renowned global livestock company, is set to invest $2.5 billion in Nigeria’s livestock sector, focusing on the development of ranches and modern processing plants.

Emphasising the need for sustainable growth, he urged Jigawa to take proactive measures by establishing a dedicated livestock agency, expanding grazing reserves, and implementing an advanced animal tracking system to enhance efficiency, security, and productivity in the sector.

“Jigawa is in a great position to lead Nigeria’s livestock revolution, creating jobs and boosting the economic progress.”

