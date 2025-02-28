The Lagos State House of Assembly has denounced Thursday’s plenary session, which was presided over by former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

The session had only four out of the 40 member legislative members in attendance.

In a statement on Friday, Stephen Ogundipe, the chairman, house committee on information, insisted that the session was unconstitutional and lacked legislative effect.

Mr Ogundipe stated that according to the Assembly’s rules, a valid plenary session requires formal notice to all members, a quorum, an approved agenda, and the presence of the mace.

“None of these procedural requirements were met during the purported session, with only 5 out of 40 members present, rendering it unconstitutional and without legislative effect.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly remains steadfast in upholding the integrity of the legislature and is committed to maintaining the highest parliamentary standards.

“As an institution dedicated to the progress and development of Lagos State, we shall continue to act within the confines of the law to protect and preserve democratic governance,” he stated.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the ousted Mr Obasa arrived at the assembly complex with armed security personnel and presided over a plenary session with only four lawmakers loyal to him.

The lawmakers also reaffirmed their support for the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, and dismissed speculation about her resignation as “entirely unfounded.”

“Furthermore, we reaffirm our unwavering support for the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda continues to demonstrate dedication to the service of Lagosians.

“Any speculation suggesting her resignation is entirely unfounded. She remains firmly in office and enjoys the confidence and support of 36 colleagues,” the statement read.

The lawmakers said the House acknowledges the importance of party unity and is aligned with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in working towards a constructive resolution of any internal misunderstandings

They also urged stakeholders to disregard misinformation and assured them that it would continue to function in the best interests of democracy and good governance.

