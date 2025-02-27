The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged its members to refrain from any action(s) that may disrupt its collective efforts as negotiations continue on the payment of its outstanding bridging claims.

On Thursday, the marketers disclosed this in a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Ukadike Chinedu.

On Monday, IPMAN threatened to withdraw its tankers from loading petroleum products over non-payment of bridging claims of over N100 billion owed to its members.

The marketers, in a communique signed by the Chairman of IPMAN Depot Chairmen Forum, Yahaya Alhassan, said the debt had been owed for over a year, despite promises from the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to settle the claims.

In its statement on Thursday, IPMAN assured its members that its National Executive Committee (NEC) is working diligently to resolve the outstanding bridging claims backlog.

It added that it has been in communication with the NMDPRA and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which have expressed their commitment to addressing the pending claims and other issues, adding that payment is expected to take place within a short period.

“Dear IPMAN Members, I have been directed to address the concerns regarding the outstanding bridging claims backlog that many of our members are currently experiencing. Please be assured that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of IPMAN, led by Alhaji Abubakar Shettima Maigandi, is actively engaged in resolving these issues as swiftly as possible.

“We have been in communication with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources. They have expressed their commitment to addressing these pending claims and other issues. They equally assured us that payment will take place within a short period,” Mr Chinedu said.

IPMAN implored all its members to remain calm and patient as they work towards securing the necessary approvals and payments.

“We understand the importance of these claims to you and appreciate your understanding during this process. Additionally, we encourage all members to refrain from any action(s) that may disrupt our collective efforts, including strike actions.

“Our upcoming official meeting with the NMDPRA will be a critical opportunity to discuss these matters further, and your participation will be invaluable. Thank you for your continued support and dedication to the association. The desk will keep you updated on any developments as they arise,” he said.

