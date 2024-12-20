The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has pledged to create a thriving application-to-person (A2P) messaging ecosystem that protects consumers, promotes fair competition, and unlocks new opportunities for growth.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NCC, Aminu Maida made the promise while addressing stakeholders and guests during a virtual stakeholders forum on Friday as part of NCC’s participatory rule making process, to discuss the licensing framework around a new licence category in the Nigerian telecom sector, which the Commission is developing.

The virtual forum witnessed a presentation by the Licensing and Authorisation Department of NCC, explaining, in detail, issues around A2P service, highlighting its benefits to Nigerians, the telecom industry and the entire socio-economic system in Nigeria.

Mr Maida urged the stakeholders and guests to engage constructively, provide feedback, and contribute ideas that would help shape the future of A2P messaging in Nigeria.

The EVC stated that the A2P messaging has become the go-to platform for businesses to send notifications, whether transactional, promotional, or service-related, directly to consumers.

The NCC boss said: “I extend my gratitude to you for being here today as we come together to deliberate on a critical segment of the telecommunications ecosystem that affects businesses, consumers, and service providers alike. A2P messaging plays a vital role in today’s digital world…

“From bank alerts and healthcare reminders to promotional campaigns and government updates, A2P messaging drives efficiency, enhances communication, and supports our socio-economic development.

“At the Nigerian Communications Commission, our strategic focus is centred on three key stakeholders: the government, consumers, and the industry—our licensees. Each of these stakeholders plays a vital role in the success of the A2P messaging platform.

“For the government, A2P messaging is a powerful tool for communication with citizens, enabling the efficient delivery of public services and information. For consumers, it guarantees timely, secure, and reliable access to essential updates and services. For the industry, it creates opportunities for businesses and service providers to innovate, drive competition, and achieve sustainable growth.

“Despite its undeniable value, the international A2P messaging space in Nigeria faces significant challenges, including consumer protection, fraud prevention, and ensuring industry fairness. These gaps have led to issues such as fraud, spam, data privacy concerns, and an unequal distribution of value across the ecosystem. Such challenges not only affect businesses and consumers but also pose a threat to the sustainable growth and potential of this crucial communication tool.

“This forum marks a pivotal step toward addressing these challenges. Today we will be presenting the proposed regulatory framework for A2P messaging to you, our valued stakeholders, for deliberation. This framework represents our commitment to fostering innovation while ensuring that all players in the value chain operate in a fair, transparent, and secure environment.

At the NCC, we firmly believe that effective regulation stems from inclusivity and collaboration. This forum is an opportunity for all of us—operators, aggregators, businesses, service providers, and consumers—to engage in meaningful discussions. We want to hear from you—your perspectives, experiences, and recommendations—so that together, we can refine this framework to ensure it meets the needs of all of us.

“Our goal is to create a sustainable and thriving A2P messaging ecosystem that protects consumers, promotes fair competition, and unlocks new opportunities for growth. To achieve this, your active participation today is essential. I urge you to engage constructively, provide feedback, and contribute ideas that will help shape the future of A2P messaging in Nigeria.

“Let me assure you that the Nigerian Communications Commission remains committed to providing a regulatory environment that supports innovation, protects stakeholders, and ensures that our telecommunications sector continues to thrive,” Mr Maida stressed further.

