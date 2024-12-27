Nigerian music stars Adekunle Gold, Wande Coal, Teni, and Young Jonn lit the stage with thrilling performances at the inaugural Lagos Shopping Festival, a 72-hour non-stop mix of shopping and entertainment.

The inaugural festival, which ran from 23rd to 25th December 2024, ended on Thursday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos.

The free-entry event, organised by the Lagos State Government in partnership with Chain Reactions Africa, combined non-stop shopping with music performances to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

Thousands attended to enjoy the performances, which concluded the Christmas celebrations on a high note.

Highlights

Over three nights, some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars took centre stage at the festival, thrilling the audience with hit after hit.

Performances by Adekunle Gold, Wande Coal, BNXN, Ayo Maff, and other A-list artists kept the crowd on their feet and set the tone for the grand finale.

The festival’s peak had more star appearances like Teni, Young Jonn, and EmmaOMG, delivering show-stopping performances. DJs Neptune, YK Mule, D’Incredible DJ, and DJ Dips kept the energy alive with fans dancing late into the night.

Beyond the music, the Lagos Shopping Festival was a haven for shoppers, featuring dozens of vendors offering discounted fashion, food, and more deals. The blend of entertainment and commerce made the event a hit for music lovers and bargain hunters.

MSMEs platform

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu attended the event and commended the organisers for their vision and execution.

“This festival has brought immense joy to Lagosians and created a valuable platform for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive,” he said. He also highlighted the festival’s role in fostering collaboration between the entertainment and business sectors, describing it as a model for other states.

Sanwo-Olu further lauded the organisers, Chain Reactions Africa, for ensuring that “the event concluded without any security or medical incidents,” calling it “a testament to their exceptional planning and execution.”

The three-day festival was supported by corporate platforms, including Zenith Bank, Tolaram Group, First Bank Plc, and Guinness.

The inaugural Lagos Shopping Festival brought together music, shopping, and festive fun, making it a standout event for everyone.

