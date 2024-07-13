The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has presented post-graduate foreign scholarship letters to 200 students from the Niger Delta region.

The Chairperson of the NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie, handed over the letters to the beneficiaries during a pre-departure ceremony in Port Harcourt on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama.

Mr Ebie said that the students would pursue doctorate and master’s degrees in various fields of learning abroad.

“The scholarship scheme is an important component of NDDC’s human capital development programme, providing free education to scholars in the Niger Delta.

“We know that education is the most powerful weapon for changing the fortunes of the Niger Delta region.

“We expect the beneficiaries to make the best use of this opportunity given to them to acquire technical expertise for the benefit of the region and Nigeria,” he said.

The Managing Director of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, assured the beneficiaries that their tuition and accommodation would be paid immediately.

He said that the NDDC had awarded scholarships to thousands, with many of the beneficiaries excelling in their academic pursuit and careers.

“You need to emulate your predecessors and come back home to add value to the society, making the Niger Delta people proud,” he advised the students.

Mr Ogbuku advised the students to focus on their studies to succeed, assuring them that those who got distinctions in their Master’s programme would receive scholarships for a PhD.

The NDDC Director of Education, Health and Social Services, George Uzonwanne, said that out of 56,000 applicants, only 200 passed the electronic examination process.

According to him, the NDDC foreign scholarship programme commenced in 2010 to educate underprivileged Niger Delta youths who desired advanced training and skills.

Azuka Chinedu, the best-performing candidate during the selection process, commended the NDDC for giving them the opportunity to advance their education abroad.

“We will do our best to be good ambassadors of the Niger Delta and return to contribute to regional development,” he promised, on behalf of other beneficiaries.

(NAN)

