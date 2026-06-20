Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed the polling unit of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State in the ongoing Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that about 10 EFCC operatives arrived at the polling unit 003, Ward 06, Ikogosi, in Ekiti West LGA, at approximately 9:08 a.m.

It is unclear why the anti-graft operatives arrived at the polling unit, but there are indications that their presence might be connected to concerns about possible vote buying by political parties.

The operatives were seen monitoring the ongoing exercise in the polling unit where voting commenced at about 8:30 a.m.

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PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that voting commenced early across various polling units and LGAs across the state.

Governor Oyebanji, who is seeking re-election, is the candidate of the ruling APC in the ongoing exercise.

He is hoping to defeat 13 other contestants in the governorship poll.

The governor’s polling unit has a total of 668 registered voters.