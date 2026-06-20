The governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election, Opeyemi Falegan, has alleged vote-buying by the opposition in the ongoing poll.

Mr Falegan also raised concerns that security agents were allowing the alleged vote-buying acts.

Mr Falegan, 41, is a businessman and philanthropist flying the flag of the Accord Party to occupy the Ekiti State governor’s seat after he emerged from the party’s primary election in November.

Speaking on his voting experience in the Idofin area of Ado-Ekiti in a Facebook post, the governorship candidate alleged that each vote was bought at N20,000.

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“I have just exercised my civic responsibility by casting my vote in the Ekiti State Governorship Election as a candidate at my polling unit in Idofin, Ado-Ekiti.

“It was really sad to see vote buying everywhere at 20k per vote and security agents synergizing with those acts,” Mr Falegan said.

The Accord Party flagbearer condemned the act, insisting that it does not reflect a good democratic process.

“This doesn’t reflect what a good democratic process should be. I hereby condemn this process and conclude no election in Ekiti State,” he said.

“BIVAS is not working, INEC, shame on you. Now they wanna do manual voting. This is fraud, and APC is writing numbers. There is no election in Ekiti state,” the Accord Party candidate said in another post.

As at the time of filing this report, Mr Falegan had not responded to questions on which party engaged in the vote-buying as alleged.

The Ado-Ekiti-born politician, who is one of the youngest candidates in the race, holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and is known for his philanthropic activities through the OD Foundation.

Running alongside Omoyemi Olaleye, Mr Falegan’s campaign priorities include youth employment, healthcare improvement, economic growth, and social welfare programmes.