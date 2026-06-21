The Kaduna State Police Command described the incident as a grave assault on the rule of law, announcing the arrest of several suspects linked to the attack on the police station.

The command’s spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, said the incident began around 10 a.m. on Saturday when officers received a distress call that an angry crowd was attacking a woman accused of stealing a child. Mr Hassan, a deputy superintendent of police, said officers led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Maraban Jos responded swiftly, rescued the woman and detained her for safety and further investigation.

He stated that the allegation against the woman had yet to be substantiated.

However, the situation escalated hours later when a large crowd reportedly descended on the police station.

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“Despite this, a large crowd, numbering in their hundreds, stormed and besieged the police station, overpowered officers on duty, forcibly removed the woman from custody, killed her and set her body ablaze,” Mr Hassan said in a statement.

The victim was an indigene of Maraban Jos.

Police condemn attack

The police condemned the killing, describing it as barbaric and criminal. “The command describes this as a direct assault on the rule of law. No person or group has the authority to take the law into their own hands,” the spokesperson said.

He stated that investigators had launched a full-scale probe into the incident and vowed that everyone involved would be prosecuted.

“Several suspects have already been arrested in connection with the incident, and a search is ongoing for others involved. A comprehensive investigation has commenced, and all culprits will face the full weight of the law,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Rabiu Muhammad, also warned against jungle justice and attacks on security formations. “The command will not tolerate jungle justice, mob action or attacks on police formations and personnel. Citizens are urged to report suspicious persons or activities to the police and allow due process,” Mr Muhammad said.

Renewed concern over mob justice

The incident is the latest in a series of mob killings recorded across Nigeria, despite repeated warnings by law enforcement agencies and human rights groups allegations of theft, kidnapping, witchcraft, blasphemy or other crimes, with victims frequently denied the opportunity to defend themselves or face trial.

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Security experts have repeatedly linked the trend to weak public confidence in the criminal justice system, slow prosecution processes, and the spread of unverified information within communities.

The Kaduna incident is particularly significant because the victim was already in police custody when she was seized by the crowd, raising questions about the vulnerability of police facilities during mass disturbances and the challenges faced by law enforcement officers in preventing mob violence.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the number of officers on duty at the station during the attack, or whether any police personnel were injured while attempting to protect the victim. The police said investigations were ongoing and urged residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing information that could help identify and arrest those involved in the killing.