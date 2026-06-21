Two infants have been confirmed dead in Anambra State after their unidentified parents dumped them in a drainage in Okpoko, an urban community in Ogbaru Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement that police operatives recovered the twins from the drainage earlier on Sunday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, explained that the recovery followed the information dropped at the Okpoko Divisional Police Headquarters on Sunday, 21 June, that two lifeless infants were abandoned in the area.

“Following the report, operatives immediately swung into action, secured the scene, gathered vital evidence, and commenced investigations,” he said.

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The arrest of the parents

Mr Ikenga confirmed that the parents of the infants have been arrested, but did not mention their names.

“The preliminary investigation led to the identification and arrest of the biological parents of the infants, who are currently in police custody and assisting investigators in unraveling the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident,” he said.

The spokesperson did not confirm if the parents were legally married or not.

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‘Man’s inhumanity to man’

Mr Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has described the development as “a disturbing case of man’s inhumanity to man and a gross violation of the sanctity of human life.”

Mr Orutugu, while condemning the act, noted that every child deserves protection, care, and the opportunity to live.

The commissioner reiterated that police in the state were committed to ensuring that anyone found culpable in the incident would be prosecuted.

“Investigation into the matter is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated in due course,” he assured.