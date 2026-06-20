Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has cast his vote in the ongoing Saturday’s governorship election at Polling Unit 1 in Afao-Ekiti within Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Mr Fayose, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), predicted victory for incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the election.

“(Biodun) Oyebanji has already won the election,” said Mr Fayose, who governed the state from 2003 to 2006 and later from 2014 to 2018 under the PDP platform.

The former governor argued that the current political developments and the attitude of residents of Ekiti State showed strong support for Mr Oyebanji, who is seeking re-election under the APC platform.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“If you look at the state of things in the state and the body language of the people, I am predicting an overwhelming victory for him,” he stated.

Wole Oluyede is the candidate of the PDP in the Ekiti governorship election.

But Mr Fayose, despite remaining a PDP chieftain, openly broke ranks with his party’s traditional stance to endorse APC’s candidate and incumbent governor, Mr Oyebanji, for re-election.