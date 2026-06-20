Former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, and his wife, Bisi, cast their votes at exactly 12:12 p.m. at Polling Unit 009, Akpata House, Isan, Ward 11, Oye Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with journalists after voting, Mr Fayemi said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had performed well in the conduct of the election so far.

He added that he and other prominent indigenes of the community had contributed positively to its development.

The former governor also condemned the burning of a police station in the area, describing it as unfortunate. He, however, said the community had remained peaceful and calm despite the incident.

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