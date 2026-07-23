A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Olusola Oke, says the crisis rocking the party over the primaries in the state will not affect the votes for President Bola Tinunu in next year’s presidential election.

Mr Oke said this during an interview with Arise TV on Thursday.

APC, the ruling party in the state, is currently embroiled in hostilities over the outcome of its primaries, especially the overruling of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa by the National Working Committee (NWC) on National Assembly candidates.

The NWC overruled the state on the emergence of candidates for the National Assembly, resulting in protests by party members.

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Most of the candidates affected were those loyal to the state governor.

Although leaders have defended the action, pointing to party supremacy, others reasoned that the move negates the constitution, which recognises governors as its leaders in the states.

The development heightened fears that Mr Aiyedatiwa and his loyalists may work against the interest of President Tinubu during the election.

Razaq Obe, a former commissioner in Ondo State, had warned that APC could lose the state if disputes arising from the party’s primary elections are not resolved.

Speaking earlier during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, Mr Obe said the controversy surrounding the conduct and outcome of the APC primaries had left many party members dissatisfied, warning that the fallout could affect both the National Assembly and presidential elections in the state.

“So we are facing a similar situation. If it’s not addressed, the cascading effect might not even impact the National Assembly election alone, but the presidential election in Ondo State,” he said.

Mr Obe argued that many party members now feel alienated following the handling of the primary process.

Oke disagrees

But Mr Oke dismissed concerns that the internal crisis within the party would cost Mr Tinubu victory in 2027.

According to him, the internal disagreements within the APC would not prevent the president from securing a decisive victory in the South-west state.

He also faulted Mr Obe’s position, stating that the former commissioner does not have the mandate to speak on behalf of all APC leaders in Ondo State.

“Razaq Obe cannot speak for Ondo APC leaders. There are several leaders in the party, and we all have our individual views on issues affecting the party.

“While there may be disagreements and differences of opinion, that does not mean that the party is heading for defeat. The APC remains a strong political platform in Ondo State,” Mr Oke stated.

The APC chieftain disclosed that he was also allegedly treated unfairly during the last governorship primary election in the state, but chose not to allow his personal experience to override the larger interest of the party.

He said that despite the injustice he suffered during the primary, he decided to put the interest and unity of the party above his personal ambition.

“I was also cheated in the last gubernatorial primary in Ondo State, but I felt the interest of the party must be paramount,” Mr Oke said.

“Politics is about sacrifice, and sometimes, you have to put the larger interest above your personal interest. I decided to move on because the party is bigger than any individual.”

He urged APC members who might have grievances over the outcome of the primary elections or other internal matters to embrace reconciliation and work towards strengthening the party ahead of the elections.

Mr Oke further expressed confidence that the party would overcome its internal challenges before the elections, saying that political disagreements were normal in a democratic setting.

He maintained that the Tinubu administration’s performance, coupled with the APC’s strength across the country, would give the president an advantage in the presidential poll.

“Tinubu will win his re-election landslide regardless of the internal disunity. What is important is for us to resolve our differences and work together.

“The APC has the capacity to win, and I believe that by the time we get to the election, the party will be more united and focused,” Mr Oke said.