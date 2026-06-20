Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has expressed hope that glitches witnessed during voting across some polling units would be resolved, calling on voters to be patient.

There were reports earlier in the day that some voters had difficulty being captured by the machine.

Speaking with journalists after voting at his PU 003 Oyebanji’s compound, RA 06, Ekiti West, on Saturday, Mr Oyebanji said he had received assurances from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that all voters who came out to cast their votes would be allowed to vote.

“I want to appeal to our people to be patient, because everyone will vote. I have received assurances from INEC that all those who came out will be allowed to vote,” he said.

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He also said from the reports he had gathered so far, the turnout was impressive and the exercise peaceful.

“The report is positive and voting is going on smoothly,” he said. “The turnout is also very impressive. I am happy that people heeded my call for them to come out en masse to cast their votes.”

The governor, who was flanked by his wife, expressed optimism about victory so he could continue the development plan he has for the state.