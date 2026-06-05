The Anambra State Government has arraigned eight pastors, suspected of being fake, before a state high court in Awka for allegedly violating the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025.

Operatives of the Agunechemba vigilante group were seen in a video clip guarding the defendants into the court building on Friday.

Ken Emeakayi, the commander of the security outfit and the special adviser on security to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, led the defendants.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Anambra State, Tobechukwu Nweke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is leading the prosecution.

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However, details of the charges against the defendants were not made public at the time of filing this report.

The administration of Governor Soludo had launched a crackdown on suspected fake pastors who allegedly exploit residents on the pretext of religion.

The administration also launched a similar crackdown on native doctors, and other spiritualists who encourage criminality by making charms for armed robbers, kidnappers, and terrorists.

Since the launch of the crackdown, one native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, has been convicted and sentenced while another native doctor, Johnpaul Ezenagu, is currently facing trial.

Mr Nwangwu, otherwise known as ‘Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki’ was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for offences related to ritual practices, robbery, conspiracy, preparing charms for criminals and aiding internet fraudsters.

Mr Ezenagu, on the other hand, is facing trial for similar offences.

Background

Recall that in January 2025, Governor Soludo signed the Anambra State Homeland Security Bill 2025 into law.

The law, besides creating the Agunechemba vigilante group, also banned the making of charms for the commission of crime and the performance of sacrifices along roads in the state.

It was targeted at native doctors who prepare charms for criminals terrorising residents of the South-eastern state.

The legislation equally outlawed the practice of Oke-Ite and Ezenwanyi for accumulation through supernatural means.

It imposes six years imprisonment or N20 million or both on defaulters upon conviction.

The legislation seeks to check insecurity in the state.