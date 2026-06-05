Nigerian rapper Tochukwu “Odumodublvck” Ojogwu has accused record label Chocolate City Music of allegedly collaborating with the Nigerian Police to arrest him.

Odumodublvck levelled the allegations in a series of posts on his X page on Friday, claiming the record label had made several attempts to do so.

The singer stated: “9th attempt gone wrong. My motion is peppering them. Chocolate City has been trying to arrest me for the longest time. They tried before my American tour, and now they are trying again with the European tour.

“Why? Because I exposed the sexual abuser under their roof, their lies and their bots. Everyone keeps watching while they try all their gimmicks, but why? We’re in Europe, baby. Their own is a play.”

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Police

Furthermore, he alleged that the record label used the police to file a frivolous petition against him, which lacked a phone number.

He further warned that he would publish every single frivolous petition the police had sent to him if they were not careful.

“You sent a petition without a phone number on it. Do you want to kidnap me? Do you want to pull me to the side and shoot me? Sending a petition without contact details. Is your job to oppress innocent citizens? Mind you, the same station you are calling me to is the same one where you let that sexual abuser go, under the guise of ‘he has begged and paid a settlement to the victim.’

“Sending petitions before my tour so police can detain me, because your artist cannot tour. My motion is making them sick. Everybody says Motion. My motion is too much that fake police are finding me. Why always me?” Odumodublvck noted.

Chocolate City Music

However, the record label denied the allegations made by the “Industry Machine” hitmaker during an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

Speaking with this newspaper, Desmond Ezebuiro, PR Lead at Bean Creative IMC, a subsidiary of Chocolate City Group, stated that they had no power to arrest any individual.

Mr Ezebuiro said, “Please note that our company does not possess the authority to arrest any individual, as such powers rest with law enforcement agencies and not private entities.

“As regards the various claims and allegations currently being circulated, the matter is before the courts and, out of respect for the legal process, we are unable to comment further on the specifics at this time. We remain committed to due process and will allow the appropriate legal channels to address the issues raised.”

Backstory

In December 2025, this newspaper reported that the record label accused Odumodublvck of allegedly attacking one of its staff members, Feyi Ajayi.

According to the label, the incident occurred backstage at the Rhythm Unplugged concert.

The record label claimed that the singer’s conduct had grown into what it characterised as a “sustained pattern of harassment, stalking, and physical violence.”

The record label maintained that the attack posed a grave threat to the well-being of its entire team.

They pledged to take legal action against Odumodublvck while confirming it had already alerted the appropriate authorities.