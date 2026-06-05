In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Near, the Responsive. His generosity encompasses the inhabitants of the earth and the heavens, and He has extended His hand with favour and giving. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah alone, without partner, and I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and Messenger. May Allah send His peace and many blessings upon him. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! The question frequently asked by many is, are the hopes of Nigerians renewed under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

Sincerely speaking, whether the hope of Nigerians is renewed under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or not depends heavily on who you ask, as the country is navigating a complex period of bold economic reforms. While many point to restored confidence, falling inflation, and macroeconomic growth, others cite the insecurity and immediate cost of living pressures. The national trajectory reveals a divided but evolving sentiment.

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After inflation hit a nearly 30-year high of 34.8 per cent in late 2024, aggressive monetary reforms have seen it fall substantially. The IMF projects the Nigerian economy to expand by 4.4 per cent.

The National Economic Council endorsed the Renewed Hope Development Plan (2026–2030), a framework designed to consolidate ongoing reforms and target a $1 trillion economy by aligning with Nigeria Agenda 2050.

Government policies, such as the Nigeria First Policy, have shifted procurement priorities to favour domestic industries, while the NDE Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI) continues to provide skill-building and entrepreneurial support for unemployed Nigerians.

The Renewed Hope Infrastructure drive has made visible progress in rehabilitating and restoring major highways—particularly across the Northeast—to improve mobility and boost trade.

The administration’s Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme and the Renewed Hope Initiative aim to deliver civic dividends and social support directly to underprivileged communities and the grassroots.

Leaders and ambassadors under the Renewed Hope agenda assert that the administration’s tough initial policies are necessary, yielding measurable progress and restored confidence in governance.

Despite these overarching goals, many Nigerian families continue to adjust to strict economic realities, with various sectors and business owners actively pushing for policies that provide relief and ensure the promised dividends materialise.

Respected brothers and sisters! Know that, in Islam, the renewed hope is rooted in the unshakable belief in Allah’s boundless mercy and the promise of relief after hardship. It is the spiritual conviction that no matter how dark the circumstances, turning to the Almighty Allah with sincere repentance and patience unlocks doors to a brighter, divinely guided future. Allah the Almighty declares:

“For indeed, with hardship will be ease. Indeed, with hardship will be ease.” [Qur’an, 94:5-6]

Respected brothers and sisters! Notice, in the above Qur’anic verses, how the hardship is singular, but the ease is plural. This means that for every single trial you face, Allah promises multiple avenues of relief. True hope begins when you stop focusing on the magnitude of your problems and start focusing on the magnitude of your Creator, Allah. Your current struggle is simply a setup for a magnificent breakthrough.

When faced with the heartbreaking loss of his beloved son, Prophet Yusuf (AS), and later his brother, the grief was overwhelming. Yet, Prophet Ya’qub (AS) never allowed despair to enter his heart. He advised his remaining sons:

“And despair not of relief from Allah. Indeed, no one despairs of relief from Allah except the disbelieving people.” [Qur’an, 12:87]

Even when all physical signs point to the impossible, a Muslim believer’s hope remains steadfast. Prophet Ya’qub’s (AS) relentless trust in Allah eventually led to a beautiful reunion. Never lose hope, for Allah can change your entire situation in a fraction of a second.

Praise be to Allah, who answers the call of the distressed and brings light to the darkest corners of our lives.

My dear brothers and sisters! No matter how heavy your sins may feel, Allah’s mercy is infinitely larger. In Surah Az-Zumar, Allah the Almighty explicitly says:

“O My servants who have transgressed against themselves! Do not despair of the mercy of Allah. Indeed, Allah forgives all sins.” [Qur’an, 39:53]

Respected servants of Allah! The Renewed hope comes from sincere repentance. The door to Allah’s forgiveness is always open—as long as you breathe, it is never too late to start fresh, clean your slate, and move forward with absolute confidence in His love.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) taught us a powerful principle of optimism. He said:

“Strange is the affair of the believer, for there is good in every affair for him… and if an adversity befalls him, he is patient, and that is better for him.”

Adversity is not a punishment from Allah; it is often a spiritual recalibration. When you are tested, Allah is drawing you closer to Him. See every setback not as a roadblock, but as a stepping stone that builds your reliance on Allah. Constantly say:

“Hasbunallahu wa ni’mal-wakil (Allah is sufficient for us and He is the best disposer of affairs).”

Allah the Almighty says in a Hadith Qudsi:

“I am as My servant thinks of Me.”

Expect the best from Allah, and He will provide it for you.

Dear servants of Allah! Despair is a psychological state that overtakes a person during times of severe trials, tribulations, calamities and the overwhelming dominance of enemies, oppressors and unjust people. Despair can lead a person to hopelessness and the loss of all hope. Imam Ibn Hajar stated:

“Despair can be accompanied by an even more severe condition: the firm belief that no mercy will ever reach the person. This is true hopelessness, as indicated by the Qur’anic verse:

“But when harm touches him, he gives up all hope and is lost in despair.” [Surah Fussilat: 49]

Allah Almighty has forbidden despair and hopelessness, warning against them. He says:

“And who despairs of the mercy of his Lord except those who are astray?” [Surah Al-Hijr: 56]

And He also says:

“Indeed, no one despairs of relief from Allah except the disbelieving people.” [Surah Yusuf: 87]

Imam Ibn Kathir commented:

“Prophet Ya’qub (Peace be upon him) urged his sons to go out into the land and seek news of Yusuf and his brother Binyamin. He encouraged them, giving them glad tidings, and commanded them not to despair of Allah’s mercy. Meaning, they should not cut off their hope and expectation from Allah in what they sought and desired. For no one cuts off hope in Allah except the disbelieving people.”

My people! Our beloved Prophet was always optimistic in all matters, trusting in his Lord at all times, and maintaining a positive assumption about Allah in all circumstances. Despite the hardships and trials in his life, it was filled with hope, optimism, and strong faith in Allah’s help and victory. He constantly gave his companions glad tidings of victory, security, and wealth, even when they were enduring trials, poverty, and weakness.

No doubt, the Renewed hope is the profound belief that Allah’s mercy is greater than any hardship. It requires active trust, patience in tests, and the understanding that every delay holds divine wisdom. Despair is viewed as a trap of Shaitan (Satan), while continuous prayer keeps the light of faith burning.

Therefore, whether Nigerians hope is renewed or not depends on who you ask, as the nation is navigating a period of intense economic transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. While government leaders and international observers point to recovering growth and stabilising policies, everyday citizens continue to face cost-of-living pressures that test their expectations.

Dear brothers and sisters! In times of difficulty as well as ease, we are dependent on Allah the Almighty. When in prosperity, our beloved Prophet (Peace be upon him) turned in appreciation to Allah, and when difficulty arose, he (Peace be upon him) always turned only to Allah. In light of the recent insecurity and bandits attacks, hereunder are some Du’as from the Qur’an and Hadith that will be effective in such situations and which will, In Shaa Allah, curb the violence, as such violence can easily overboil:

When Prophet Nuh (AS) was overwhelmed by the opposition of his people he recited the following Du’a:

“Ya Allah, I am overpowered, so assist me.” [Surah Qamar, verse: 10]

When Prophet Ibrahim (AS) left his family in a foreign land, he made this Du’a:

“Ya Allah… turn the hearts of the people in their favour.” [Surah Ibrahim, verse: 37]

Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his followers made the following Du’a which Allah the Almighty exhorts us to emulate:

“Ya Rabb, do not make us a test for the disbelievers, and forgive us, O our Rabb, indeed you are most Powerful most Wise.” [Surah Mumtahinah, verse: 5]

When Prophet Musa (AS) was driven out of his town he recited:

“Ya Allah protect me from the oppressing people.” [Surah Qasas, verse: 21]

The followers of Prophet Musa (AS) made the following Du’a when they were under the threat of Fir’aun (Pharaoh):

“Ya Allah, do not make us a test for the oppressive ones, and rescue us through your mercy from those who do not believe.” [Surah Yunus, verses: 85-86]

And whenever the Prophet (Peace be upon him) feared harm from any nation, he would recite the following Du’a:

“Ya Allah, We place you in front of them, and we seek your refuge from their harms.” [Sunan Abi Dawud and Sahih Ibn Hibban]

These Du’as should be recited from the heart. We should cry and beg from Allah the Almighty with the above.

In addition to these Du’as, we should give abundant sadaqah and charity in all forms. This could even be done by assisting those affected by these insecurity and bandits attacks. By donating aid to these people we will be securing our own safety In Shaa Allah.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Show mercy to those on earth, Allah will show you His Mercy.” [Hadith]

And abstain from sin as much as possible. For sins are the biggest causes of difficulty and calamity.

Ya Allah, guide our hearts, forgive our sins, relieve our distress, and dispel our worries and anxieties.

Ya Allah, help us and do not help others against us; grant us victory and do not grant victory over us; plan for us and not against us; and grant us victory over those who oppress us.

Ya Allah, grant us safety in our homelands, rectify our leaders and those in authority over us, and place our leadership among those who fear You, who are conscious of You, and seek Your pleasure.

May Allah the Almighty alleviate the sufferings of all mankind throughout the world.

Our Lord, grant us good in this world and good in the Hereafter, and protect us from the punishment of the Fire, ameen Ya Hayyu Ya Qayyum!

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Dhul-Hijjah 19, 1447 AH (June 05, 2026).