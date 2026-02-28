A State High Court in Awka, Anambra State, has sentenced a popular native doctor in the state, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, to 12 years imprisonment.

Mr Nwangwu, popularly known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki,” was arrested in February 2025 by operatives of Agunechemba, a local vigilante group in the state, over allegations of preparing charms for criminals and other rituals.

The police in the state, on 25 February of that year, filed 10-count charges against him, which were related to ritual practices, robbery, conspiracy, preparing charms for criminals and aiding internet fraudsters.

Judgement

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Nwangwu, who had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges in previous hearings, recanted during Friday’s proceedings in which he pleaded guilty.

The trial judge, Jude Obiora, therefore convicted him after finding him guilty on counts 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Mr Obiora, however, struck out counts 1, 2, 9, and 10.

The judge then sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment for each count, amounting to 12 years’ imprisonment.

Mr Obiora, however, ruled that the sentences will run concurrently, which brought the total number of years of sentence to two years.

The judge further held that since Mr Nwangwu had already spent 13 months in detention at the Agunechemba facility in Awka, he would serve only 11 months at the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Awka.

This means that the period of his detention would be considered part of the two-year jail term.

More rulings

Mr Obiora also ruled that Mr Nwangwu’s controversial shrine located in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, would be completely destroyed and that the demolition be recorded on video.

The court also ordered that he must sign an undertaking not to engage in “Okite” practices again.

“Okite” is an Igbo phrase for a big pot used for ritual practices.

The judge also ruled that after serving his jail term, Mr Nwangwu should become a youth ambassador to correct the impression he created among young people about acquiring wealth through illegal and ritual means.

The court further directed the convicted native doctor to use all his social media platforms to inform the public that he no longer practises “Okite.”

Waiver

Justice Obiora said that he initially planned to impose fines of N20 million each on three additional counts in lieu of six-year prison terms prescribed by law, but decided to waive the fines after observing Mr Nwangwu’s remorse during detention.

After the sentence, the defence counsel requested that the convicted native doctor be allowed to serve his jail term at the Agunechemba facility.

But Mr Obiora declined and insisted that the sentence must be served at the Awka Correctional Centre.

The judge explained that his refusal to grant the request was because the Agunechemba facility lacks proper correctional infrastructure.

Background

In January 2025, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State signed the Anambra State Homeland Security Bill 2025 into law.

The law, aside from creating the Agunechemba vigilante group, also banned the making of charms for the commission of crime and the performance of sacrifices along roads in the state.

It was targeted at native doctors who prepare charms for criminals terrorising residents of the South-eastern state.

The legislation equally outlawed the practice of Oke-Ite and Ezenwanyi for the purpose of wealth accumulation through supernatural means.

It imposes six years imprisonment or N20 million or both on defaulters upon conviction.

The legislation seeks to check insecurity in the state.