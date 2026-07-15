The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said up to 45 per cent of dementia cases could be prevented by addressing modifiable risk factors, as it unveiled updated global guidelines to help countries reduce the growing burden of the condition.

The UN health agency released the updated recommendations on Wednesday, saying the guidance provides countries with evidence-based measures to prevent or delay cognitive decline and dementia across the life course.

According to the WHO, more than 57 million people worldwide are living with dementia, while nearly 10 million new cases are diagnosed each year. Alzheimer’s disease remains the most common form of dementia, accounting for an estimated 60 to 70 per cent of all cases.

Although there is no cure for dementia, the organisation said a significant proportion of cases are linked to risk factors that can be modified. These include tobacco use, harmful alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, air pollution, social isolation and non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol.

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Speaking on the updated guidelines, the WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said advances in research had improved understanding of the factors driving dementia risk, enabling countries to take practical steps to protect brain health.

“We know more today than ever before about what drives dementia risk, and these guidelines translate that knowledge into action,” he said.

Mr Ghebreyesus added that countries now have clear, evidence-based recommendations that they can implement immediately to protect people’s cognitive health.

Updated recommendations

WHO said the revised guidelines reflect significant scientific advances since it first issued recommendations on dementia risk reduction in 2019.

According to the organisation, the updated guidance brings together evidence-based recommendations on reducing unhealthy behaviours, managing medical conditions and limiting exposure to environmental factors associated with cognitive decline.

It is recommended that adults with normal cognitive function or mild cognitive impairment engage in cognitive training, cognitive stimulation and regular social activities to help lower their risk of dementia.

The agency also advised increasing physical activity, quitting tobacco use, reducing alcohol consumption and adopting a healthy diet.

The updated guidance also includes reducing exposure to air pollution as a recommended strategy for lowering dementia risk.

WHO further said managing cardiometabolic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol could help reduce the risk of dementia. Hearing aids may also be offered as part of risk reduction strategies.

However, it advised against using vitamin B and E supplements, omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids and multivitamins or mineral supplements to prevent dementia in people without diagnosed deficiencies, citing insufficient evidence that the products provide benefits that outweigh potential harms.

WHO said the new guidelines incorporate the latest evidence and innovations in dementia prevention and present an opportunity for countries to strengthen the integration of non-communicable disease, mental health and brain health services.

Economic burden

WHO described dementia as a condition caused by diseases affecting the brain, leading to a gradual decline in memory, thinking and the ability to carry out everyday activities.

Beyond its health impact, the organisation said dementia affects people’s independence, dignity and safety while placing substantial emotional, physical and financial burdens on families and caregivers.

It estimated that dementia costs the global economy about $1.3 trillion annually, with around half of the amount attributed to unpaid care provided by family members and friends.

According to the WHO, understanding dementia risk factors and taking preventive action can improve health outcomes and quality of life, enabling more people to live longer, healthier and more independent lives.