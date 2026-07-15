The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says the pilots involved in the recent Asaba airport incident have been suspended from operating in Nigerian airspace, pending investigations.

Chris Najomo, director-general of the NCAA, said both the pilot-in-command and the second-in-command have been banned from flying in the Nigerian Airspace and are under investigation.

Mr Najomo, a captain, disclosed this while speaking at the Airport Business Summit (ABSE 2026) on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to him, the suspension was a precautionary measure to allow for a thorough investigation.

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He said the aircraft involved in the incident has also been grounded, while the authority conducts its own investigation after the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) transferred the matter to the NCAA.

“The investigation is still ongoing. The aircraft is grounded, and the pilots are suspended from flying in this airspace until we conclude our investigation,” Mr Najomo said.

He noted that the decision was necessary to preserve the integrity of the investigative process and ensure aviation safety.

‎Mr Najomo, who said he had spent 45 years as a pilot, expressed surprise over the circumstances surrounding the incident, stating that pilots do not ordinarily mistake a road for a runway.

“As a pilot for 45 years, one does not see a road and land on the road. We will look at every possible motive and factor surrounding the incident,” he said.

He further disclosed that the State Security Services is also participating in the investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

According to him, the suspension of the pilots and the grounding of the aircraft will remain in force until investigations are completed and the authorities determine the appropriate regulatory actions.

Mr Najomo also disclosed that the permit for non-commercial flight of the operator has been suspended.

Speaking at the ABSE 2026, Mr Najomo reaffirmed the NCAA’s commitment to maintaining safety standards and strengthening regulatory oversight in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

On 10 June, a Bombardier Challenger 601-3A, a VMO Aero-operated aircraft, landed on a road under construction near Asaba Airport.

The preliminary investigation disclosed that the pilot, after landing on the road, later departed to land in Lagos airport.