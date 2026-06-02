The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has debunked claims that its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, led or participated in a protest against the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, the church said a photograph showing Mr Adeboye holding a placard during a public walk has been repeatedly misrepresented online and falsely linked to Mr Jonathan’s presidency.

The image has resurfaced in recent weeks amid growing criticism of the cleric’s perceived silence over insecurity, killings and abductions across the country under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Many social media users shared the photograph credited to the Punch newspaper as evidence that Mr Adeboye was more vocal under previous governments, while others defended the cleric, arguing that the image had been taken out of context and inaccurately portrayed.

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According to RCCG, the photograph was taken during a peaceful nationwide prayer walk organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria on 2 February, 2020, during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The church explained that CAN had declared a three-day fasting and prayer programme beginning on 31 January, 2020, to seek divine intervention against terrorism, killings and rising insecurity in the country. The exercise culminated in prayer walks held across Nigeria after church services.

Mr Adeboye participated in the Lagos prayer walk after RCCG’s monthly Thanksgiving service at the church’s national headquarters in Ebute-Metta. The procession moved through parts of Yaba before returning to the church premises.

RCCG’s public relations department said the walk was specifically organised to draw attention to the deteriorating security situation in the country and had no connection whatsoever to Mr Jonathan’s administration.

It added that Mr Adeboye’s message during the event was that “all lives matter to God,” stressing the value of every Nigerian regardless of religious affiliation.

The church also rejected suggestions that the cleric has remained silent on national issues, noting that he has continued to speak on matters affecting the country despite not occupying any political office.

RCCG cited remarks made by Mr Adeboye during the November 2025 Holy Ghost Service, where he reportedly urged the President to give security chiefs a clear ultimatum to end terrorism or resign, warning that continued insecurity could invite foreign intervention.

While acknowledging Nigerians’ frustrations over the country’s challenges, the church said expectations that Mr Adeboye should direct the President or First Lady on how to govern were misplaced.

“Yes, Nigeria is facing enormous challenges, and citizens have every right to desire solutions. However, the growing demand that Pastor Adeboye should “command” the President or the First Lady on how to run the affairs of the nation is both unrealistic and unreasonable,” the statement reads.

The church urged the public to verify information through its official communication channels and avoid spreading misleading narratives.