The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday raised hopes for senators who failed to secure their parties’ tickets during the recently concluded primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Akpabio, who secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Akwa Ibom North-west Senatorial District through affirmation, said the Senate leadership had expected only a handful of lawmakers to lose their bids but was surprised by the high number of ‘casualties’ recorded during the primaries.

He disclosed that the leadership of the Senate was exploring possible ways to address some of the outcomes of the primaries in favour of affected lawmakers across party lines.

The senate president made the remarks while welcoming senators back from a four-week recess granted to enable the lawmakers to participate in their respective party primaries, either to seek re-election or contest other elective positions.

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Expressing sympathy with colleagues who lost their tickets, Mr Akpabio congratulated them in advance, assuring them that efforts were ongoing to address the situation.

“I felicitate, particularly those who have secured their mandates to represent their parties in the next election. I know that there will always be victories and disappointments, yet above every individual triumph stands a greater triumph, the triumph of democracy itself.

“And in this Senate, we have promised that we will have very few disappointments, and I do know that the Senate leader and the leadership of the Senate are working very hard towards that, so in advance, I will say congratulations to all of us across party lines,” he said.

More than 20 senators, particularly members of the ruling APC, failed to secure tickets for re-election during the senatorial primaries. While some were defeated at the polls, others were disqualified from participating in the contests during the screening stage.

Among those disqualified were lawmakers who recently defected from opposition parties and sought return tickets on the APC platform. They include Benson Agadaga, who represents Bayelsa East; Garba Maidoki of Kebbi South; and Banigo Ipalibo, who represents Rivers West Senatorial District

The Electoral Act 2026 amendment introduced stricter regulations on party membership and candidate nominations, effectively blocking last-minute defections. Specifically, the amendment to Section 83 bars politicians from switching parties after membership registers have been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the same election cycle.

Many lawmakers who championed the anti-defection provision believed it would primarily affect opposition politicians seeking alternative platforms. However, the outcome of the primaries has shown that some of the architects of the provision have themselves become victims of the law they helped enact.

Among them is Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru (APC, Kwara South), who lost the ticket to a former commissioner of the Federal Character Commission, Muheebah Dankaka.

Ned Nwoko( APC, Delta North) lost the APC ticket to a former governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, by a wide margin. Neda Imasuen of Edo South Senatorial District, who lost to former House of Representatives member Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, while Kogi East Senator, Isah Jibrin, was defeated by Erico Ameh.

In Osun State, Olubiyi Fadeyi lost the Osun Central Senatorial District ticket to Kunle Adegoke in a closely contested primary. In Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel lost to Governor Dapo Abiodun, while Danjuma Goje lost the Gombe Central ticket to retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ahmed. In Imo West, Governor Hope Uzodimma won the APC senatorial primary, displacing incumbent Senator Osita Izunaso.

Meanwhile, a few hours before the APC primary in Bauchi State, Buba Shehu, who represents Bauchi South Senatorial District, resigned from the party and joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Several of the affected lawmakers have since protested the outcomes of the primaries.

Abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo

The senate president also condemned the recent abduction of school children and teachers from communities in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, describing the incident as an assault on humanity.

“So, my friends and my colleagues, as we resume our work under the mournful shadow of a tragedy that has shaken our nation, the abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo State, this is not merely an attack on innocent citizens. It is an assault on our collective humanity.

“We mourn because if we cannot protect our children, we imperil our future. We mourn because a nation that cannot guarantee the safety of its teachers witnesses the very foundation upon which education rests, as we mourn, because for as long as those children remain in captivity, our nation remains captive with them,” he added.

Mr Akpabio expressed confidence that security agencies would secure the release of the victims.

“We remain hopeful that through the determined efforts of this government and our President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our security system, our agencies are doing their best to ensure that those in captivity are rescued safely, and reunited with their loved ones, and so I want to commend the security services. If you move in there to wipe out the terrorists, you may end up wiping out the children, and so it might take a while to distinguish the chaff from the grains.”

He subsequently directed senators to observe a minute’s silence in honour of those who had lost their lives in captivity.

Warning against politicising insecurity

Mr Akpabio also cautioned politicians, particularly members of the opposition, against exploiting insecurity for political gain or using national tragedies as campaign tools against the government.

“I want to caution that politicians should not try to take advantage of any tragedy that befalls our nation. Politicians and aspirants must resist that temptation for cheap publicity.

Those who kidnap our children, terrorise our communities, murder our innocent citizens, do not distinguish between party, they don’t distinguish between faith, neither do they distinguish between ethnic group or affiliation,” he said.

He urged Nigerians and political leaders to unite in confronting the country’s security challenges.

“The assault is directed against Nigeria itself. Therefore, our response must be equal to the challenge. We must stand united, we must stand firm, and we must be resolute in finding solutions together.

“Let us continue to support every lawful and necessary measure to strengthen security, protect our schools, protect our communities, protect our children, protect every Nigerian and ensure that every bandit faces the full weight of the law. The challenge before us is very real when you watch from the experiences of other countries, but so too is the courage of our government and the courage of Nigerians, the resilience of our institutions, and the endearing promise of Nigeria for a greater future,” he said.