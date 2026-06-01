Nigeria and Poland will put their World Cup disappointments behind them on Wednesday when the two countries square off in an international friendly in Warsaw, seeking to continue their rebuilding after narrowly missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles arrived in the Polish capital on Monday and immediately began preparations for the high-profile encounter, with captain Wilfred Ndidi leading the first training session attended by 16 players.

The match at the 58,000-capacity Stadion PGE Narodowy brings together two nations still recovering from painful playoff defeats that denied them places at next year’s global showpiece.

Poland came within one victory of qualifying for the World Cup before losing 3-2 to Sweden in the European playoff final. The White-Reds had earlier overcome Albania to keep their qualification hopes alive.

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Nigeria’s route ended in similar heartbreak. After defeating Gabon in the African playoffs, the Super Eagles fell to DR Congo in the final qualifying round on penalties, extending their wait for a return to the World Cup stage.

For both teams, Wednesday’s fixture offers an opportunity to demonstrate progress and build momentum ahead of future competitive assignments.

The match will also mark only the second senior international meeting between the two countries. Their first encounter came in March 2018, when Nigeria defeated Poland 1-0 in Wroclaw, courtesy of Victor Moses’ penalty, during preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria head into the contest in encouraging form. Since finishing third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Eagles have gone unbeaten in their last five matches. The run includes friendly victories over Iran and Zimbabwe, a draw against Jordan, and a convincing 3-0 triumph over Jamaica in the Unity Cup final.

That recent success has generated optimism about Eric Chelle’s tenure. The Franco-Malian coach, who recently guided Nigeria to retain the Unity Cup in London, believes the team is developing a stronger competitive mentality.

“There is a culture of winning that we are trying to build in this team, and that mentality is important,” Chelle said after Monday’s training session.

“You can say that it is difficult to have games at this time because the players have been in holiday mood for about two weeks, but the job must be done.

“We have 18 players in camp now, and we will work with that. Everybody must work hard, and we will go into the match with the determination to win.”

Among the players already in camp are goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and Arthur Okonkwo; defenders Bruno Onyemaechi, Zaidu Sanusi, Emmanuel Fernandez and Igoh Ogbu; midfielders Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika and Tochukwu Nnadi; and forwards Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu, Jerome Akor Adams, Terem Moffi and Rafiu Durosinmi.

Defender Semi Ajayi and fresh invitee Abdullahi Bewene arrived later on Monday and are expected to join the team’s preparations ahead of the encounter.

Poland, meanwhile, will be eager to respond after suffering a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Ukraine in a friendly on Saturday.

With both teams seeking redemption after missing out on the World Cup and aiming to build confidence for future competitions, Wednesday’s clash promises more than a routine international friendly.