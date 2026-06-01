The National Democratic Party (NDP) on Monday announced Ada Fredrick as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The NDP National Publicity Secretary, Emeka Wachuku, at a news conference in Abuja, expressed confidence that the party and its candidate have the capacity to secure a major victory at the polls.

Mr Wachuku said that Ms Fredrick emerged as the party’s standard bearer through a consensus affirmation during the primaries conducted across all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He described the candidate as a “young and tenacious grassroots politician” who had demonstrated strong leadership capacity and consistent dedication to the cause of national renewal.

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Mr Wachuku said the presidential candidate had initially founded the ‘Ward2Ward’, grassroots support group, before founding the NDP in 2026 to serve the country more effectively.

He noted that at the party’s first National Executive Council (NEC) congress, Ms Fredrick had also emerged as its first national chairman, alongside members of the National Working Committee (NWC), in an exercise observed by INEC officials.

“NDP is a progressive political family that recognises the inherent value of the female gender and the energy of the youth,” he said.

The publicity secretary added that Ms Fredrick’s candidacy embodied the party’s core mission of giving Nigerians hope, upholding a bright future for the nation and putting Nigeria first.

Outlining the party’s vision for national renewal, Mr Wachuku highlighted key target areas, including the provision of basic infrastructure to support job creation and a deliberate economic shift toward the inward processing of Nigeria’s natural resources.

“NDP believes that Nigeria’s renewal must reflect the urgent and expected desires of Nigerians.

“This includes basic infrastructure that supports economic growth and jobs; accessible, affordable healthcare for all Nigerians; quality education and investments that strengthen human capital, and welfare and social support for the elderly and retirees.

“We also have a deliberate plan for harnessing Nigeria’s natural resources inwardly, transforming them into value-added production and positioning Nigeria as an exporter of finished goods, not only raw materials,” he said.

On governance, Mr Wachuku pledged that the party would run an inclusive administration that accommodates women and youth in decision-making, while prioritising the elimination of waste and leakages across government sectors.

He also expressed NDP’s commitment to safeguarding true federalism by ensuring fairness and accountability across federal, state and local governments.

On the 2027 elections, Mr Wachuku expressed confidence in the party’s grassroots structure, declaring a strict electoral target.

“NDP commits to working vigorously to secure at least 25 per cent of the votes in at least two-thirds of the states of Nigeria, driven by credibility, discipline and grassroots mobilisation,” he said.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Fredrick described her emergence as a huge responsibility, noting that the nation urgently required the empathetic leadership that women could provide.

“This responsibility is huge, but with God on our side, we will do our best. Nigeria has come a long way; a lot is happening, and we need women.

“At this point in our lives, we need great women who can speak out passionately and be heard. We will do our best to make sure we give Nigerians the light of hope and fulfil all the promises in our manifesto,” Ms Fredrick said.

She further stated that the party would soon unveil its full manifesto to the public, which would clearly demonstrate why the NDP remained the best political option for the country.

“I will not fail you; I will not fail my country. I will do my best as a woman, a mother and a sister.

“We are calling on Nigerian women and the youth to join hands with us to make Nigeria a better place for all of us,” she said.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the NDP candidate for House of Representatives, Abuja South, David Oroge, described Ms Fredrick as a grassroots woman with the capacity to mobilise votes and win the election.

“I believe very strongly in her, and we’ve worked with her for a while, and I see her grassroots skills, especially the kind of soldiers that she marshals for the job. So, I believe in her worth,” Mr Oroge said.

He advised Nigerian youth to support the presidential candidate, whom he described as “a woman with pure hands and a pure heart, not to rule, but to lead.”