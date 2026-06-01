The All Progressives Congress (APC), Jigawa State chapter, has suspended Usman Ibrahim, a member of the House of Representatives for the Auyo/Hadejia/Kafin-Hausa Federal Constituency.

The state APC chairperson, Ahmad Garba, announced the decision in a statement released to journalists on Monday.

He stated that the lawmaker and several constituency executive members were caught acting in a manner that undermined the party’s authority.

According to the statement, the party:

“Received a formal complaint and reports from concerned and loyal party members regarding your (the lawmaker’s) alleged involvement in anti-party activities and conduct detrimental to the unity, peace, stability, and progress of the Party.

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“The allegations arise from incidents that occurred on 26 May 2026 at Auyo Town, Auyo Local Government Area of Jigawa State, where you were alleged to have engaged in acts capable of bringing the Party into disrepute, undermining the authority of the Party, promoting division among members, and engaging in conduct prejudicial to the interests of the All Progressives Congress.

“The State Executive Committee observed that the alleged acts, if established, constitute violations of Article 21.2(ii), (vi), (vii), and (viii) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress, which prohibit acts of disloyalty, anti party activities, conduct likely to embarrass or bring the Party into disrepute, and acts capable of causing discord and disaffection among Party members.

“The State Executive Committee hereby places the following persons under suspension with immediate effect pending the conclusion of investigations and submission of the report of the APC Jigawa State Disciplinary Committee,” the statement added.

Those suspended alongside Mr Ibrahim include: Aisha Adamu (State Deputy Women Leader), Yargabi Babannan (Auyo Ward Women Leader), Musa Zabarau (Auyo Ward Chairman), Ibrahim Ayama (Auyo Local Government Vice Chairman), Saje Hadiyau (Auyo Local Government Financial Secretary), and Sani Hadiyau (Auyo Ward Vice Chairman)

Terms of suspension

The party directed the affected officials to refrain from: “representing themselves (as) an officer, agent, or representative of the Party; attending or participating in party meetings, activities, or functions in any official capacity.

“Exercising any powers or privileges attached to your office within the party, and taking any action capable of interfering with or influencing the disciplinary process.”

The leadership, however, noted that the suspension is not a final verdict and promised a transparent investigation.

“You shall be afforded a fair hearing and an opportunity to defend yourself before the Disciplinary Committee in accordance with the Constitution of the Party and the principles of natural justice.

“This suspension is an interim administrative measure and shall remain in force pending the determination of the disciplinary proceedings by the competent organs of the Party,” the statement concluded.

PREMIUM TIMES was unable to reach the suspended lawmaker on his known phone number for comment.