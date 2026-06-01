The State House Press Corps (SHPC) is set to host its inaugural Annual Dinner, “The Presidential Press Corps Annual Dinner,” a landmark event designed to foster closer engagement between the media and the highest levels of government.

The annual dinner, initially scheduled for Thursday, 4th June 2026, will now be held on Friday, 19th June 2026, at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

SHPC is a group of journalists accredited to cover the office of the president and the presidency. The maiden dinner is designed to celebrate excellence in presidential reporting.

It will provide a relaxed atmosphere where the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will have the opportunity to interact one-on-one with journalists who cover him and his administration daily from the Villa..

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This event marks a historic milestone for the State House Press Corps. For the first time, we are bringing together the crème de la crème of Nigeria’s media industry to honour the dedicated professionals who report from the Villa — a beat that is often demanding and rarely offers public recognition.

Key highlights of the event will include the recognition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR as the Grand Patron of the State House Press Corps. He will be formally decorated at the Dinner.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt.Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and State Governors are among the high-profile dignitaries expected to grace the occasion.

Signed:

Anule Emmanuel

SHPC Chairman

1st June 2026