Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 23 passengers abducted by suspected kidnappers on the Ayegunle-Bunu Road in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The passengers were rescued during an operation conducted by the troops in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Nigerian Army Headquarters on its official communication platform, the operation was initiated after troops received a distress call at about 3:30 a.m. reporting that armed men had barricaded the highway and abducted several travellers.

According to the Army, soldiers deployed within the Kabba area immediately mobilised to the scene and commenced a pursuit operation after the attackers fled before security forces arrived.

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During an assessment of the area, troops reportedly recovered two Toyota commercial buses and a HOWO truck that had been abandoned along the road.

The Army said two persons were killed during the attack, while five others sustained injuries and were evacuated to St. Joseph Hospital, Kabba, for medical treatment.

It added that sustained pressure mounted on the kidnappers during the pursuit forced them to abandon 23 captives, who were subsequently rescued unharmed.

“Troops have continued to dominate the general area and are conducting intensive search-and-rescue operations aimed at locating and safely recovering any remaining victims still in captivity,” the Army stated.

The development follows earlier reports of a deadly attack in Ayegunle-Bunu by suspected terrorists.

As earlier reported by PREMIUM TIMES, local community newspaper Egbe Mekun Parrot reported that armed men invaded the area in the early hours of Monday, killing at least one person and abducting more than 15 others, including passengers travelling in a commercial vehicle.

The attack heightened concerns over insecurity in Kogi West and along major routes linking Kogi State with neighbouring states.

The latest rescue operation also comes amid intensified military operations across Kogi State under Operation Tiger Paw II.

In recent weeks, troops of the 12 Brigade rescued victims abducted from the Daarul-Kitab Islamic Orphanage in Zariagi, Lokoja Local Government Area, following a prolonged search-and-rescue mission.

The military also announced the arrest of a suspected terrorist logistics courier allegedly transporting 500 rounds of ammunition concealed in a bag of maize and the recovery of weapons and ammunition during an ambush operation against suspected terrorists in the Adankolo Forest Reserve.

Security agencies have intensified operations across several parts of the state following a series of kidnappings, communal clashes and attacks on rural communities.

The army reiterated its commitment to denying criminal groups freedom of action and urged the public to continue supporting security agencies with credible, timely information.

The military said efforts are ongoing to locate any remaining victims and apprehend those responsible for the attack