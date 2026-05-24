Young authors, aged nine to eleven years, were among Nigerian authors celebrated in Lagos on Saturday as they showcased their books.

Students, teachers and parents celebrated the authors at the 2026 Annual Children’s Book Festival.

The festival known as Acada was also aimed at promoting reading culture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival, which is the eighth edition, took place in Lagos with the theme, “Big Dreams, Brave Stories”.

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Acada’s Founder, Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, said the aim of the festival was also to improve access to age-appropriate indigenous story books.

According to her, most picture books available in the Nigerian market are foreign.

“There is nothing wrong with that, but it is just that there is also the place for books made by us and featuring children that look like our children.

“If you are only saying, ‘A is for apple’ instead of ‘A is for Amala’ or ‘A is for Amaka’, they may think that other cultures are better, or they may undervalue themselves or our culture.

“We started off by saying there are really good children’s picture book writers in Nigeria.

“Let us find a way to get them to be heard about and give them a platform to talk about their books,” she said.

The founder also emphasised the importance of sparking children’s interest in reading by offering them something they find interesting.

She said that the festival was also aimed at demystifying some concepts.

“When we started, people felt that storybooks or picture books were comics, but they are not comics, and you can actually learn a lot from them.

“Also, you have to do something that children find interesting. Words alone will not attract and retain their attention.

“They need images; beautifully-illustrated stories,” she said.

The Acada Festival Director, Chinwendu Anyalewechi, said the goal of the festival was to encourage children to become more interested in reading.

“Screens are not our enemies; if they are reading on screens, then they are reading, but the goal is for them to see reading as a very fun activity that engages and enriches their lives.

“We hope that by the time they engage with every single thing they meet here, it will send them back home to more books and to keep up that spirit of reading, “ she said.

One of the authors at the festival, Ayo Oyeku, whose storybook, “What Happened on Thursday?”, featured the Nigerian civil war, emphasised the importance of such a festival.

“This is because we need children to always come out and interact with the authors of the books they like.

“This is good and worth supporting. I hope to see more of such festivals in years to come,” Oyeku said.

A nine-year-old author of a book, “Up and Down,” Oluwatoke Aduradola, expressed excitement at showcasing her book.

“I advise other children to write books and be bold to show everybody their works, “ she said.

Her mother, Ifeoluwa, expressed joy, saying, “This is one of the most fulfilling things. Watching her grow to take up writing has been a good experience.”

(NAN)