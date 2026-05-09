The Nigerian military has confirmed that terrorists attacked a Forward Operating Base in Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State, but said troops repelled the attack and killed scores of the terrorists.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters stormed the military base, killing two soldiers, four members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and injuring the commanding officer.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the military said troops of operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force in the North-east, came under attack in the early hours of 7 May at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Magumeri under Sector 3.

According to the statement signed by Sani Uba, the spokesperson for the operation, the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the base under the cover of poor visibility but were decisively contained by troops after what it described as an intense battle.

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“Although the terrorists recorded minor breaches on an isolated section of the camp, troops fought gallantly and decisively contained and defeated the attack by neutralising scores of the terrorists,” Mr Uba said.

The military spokesperson said subsequent exploitation of the area revealed “extensive blood trails, body drags and the recovery of terrorist corpses,” which it said confirmed the heavy casualties inflicted on the attackers during the failed assault.

He said troops also recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition abandoned by the fleeing insurgents, including PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, AK-47 rifles and magazines.

The military spokesperson, however, confirmed that two soldiers were killed during the encounter, while an officer and other injured personnel are receiving treatment.

“Regrettably, two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the battle, while an officer and other wounded personnel are currently stable and receiving appropriate medical attention,” he said.

Mr Uba also disclosed that some equipment and temporary structures within the base were damaged by fire during the fighting.

He said troops are continuing exploitation operations around the area to consolidate gains and assess further damage inflicted on the insurgents.

The military high command commended the troops for what it described as their “impressive battle performance” and urged them to sustain ongoing counterterrorism operations across the North-east theatre.