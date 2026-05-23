Ahmed Galadima, former Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Adamawa State.

Innocent Bariko, chairman of the APC governorship primary election committee, announced the result in Yola on Friday.

He said Mr Galadima polled 414,444 votes, while House of Representatives member Abdulrazak Namdas placed second with 86,004 votes. Abdulrahman Haske came third with 65,424 votes.

Strategic withdrawals and competing narratives

Mr Galadima’s victory was strengthened by the last-minute withdrawal of several aspirants who endorsed him.

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Those who stepped down include Diaulhaq Abubakar, Mustapha Salihu, and Ibrahim Thul. Mr Salihu, the immediate past North-east vice chairman of the APC, also backed Mr Galadima.

In his victory speech, the former PTDF executive secretary, thanked party leaders, supporters, and the aspirants who stepped down, for what he described as a demonstration of maturity and commitment to party unity.

Before the official declaration, Mr Haske’s campaign had released parallel figures, claiming he led with 555,427 votes (68.66 per cent) from 216 wards, highlighting the competing victory narratives that often characterise Nigerian party primaries.

The 62-year-old Mr Galadima holds a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture (1988) and a master’s degree in Banking and Finance (1998), both from the University of Ibadan.

Transparency concerns raised

The process has triggered questions over transparency. Mr Haske raised concerns about the absence of proper collation in some local government areas, irregularities at certain polling units, and limited access to the collation process.

“It was surprising that while we were waiting for the collation of the votes to happen; what happened to our greatest surprise was declaration of the winner. We have our data and we would consult and state our position over the weekend,” Mr Haske said.

He urged supporters to remain calm while consultations continue with party leaders, stressing that “the integrity of the process is as important as the outcome.”

The APC is yet to respond officially to the allegations.

Implications for 2027

Political observers note that the unusually high vote totals, especially in a direct primary reportedly marked by low turnout in several areas, could fuel post-primary grievances.

The APC in Adamawa now faces the task of reconciling aggrieved aspirants and their supporters to avoid internal fractures ahead of the general election.

The primary comes after incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, re-elected in 2023 on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, defected to the APC.

The outcome offers an early glimpse into shifting alliances in the state and tests the ruling party’s ability to manage internal democracy.