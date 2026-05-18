The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State Chapter, has declared Wednesday, 20 May, a day of prayer and fasting for the abducted principal, teachers and students in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Friday invaded the LGA, attacking the Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, LA School Esinele and Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, where an assistant head teacher and a commercial motorcyclist were killed.

The association made the call in a statement by its Chairman, Rev. Elisha Ogundiya, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday.

It said it was deeply saddened and disturbed by the attack on Friday, when armed assailants stormed Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele communities.

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“We condemn this act in the strongest terms. Schools must remain safe spaces for learning, not hunting grounds for criminals.

“The trauma inflicted on these children, their teachers, and their families is immeasurable,” the association stated

While it appreciated the steps already taken by the Oyo State Government and security agencies, CAN urged the governments to ensure the immediate release of all 46 persons abducted.

It also advised the government to increase security in vulnerable rural areas, investigate and prosecute the perpetrators, and implement school safety protocols.

The body said that concrete measures should be implemented to prevent a recurrence, including community -based security frameworks and school safety protocols.

The association also urged citizens to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies and provide information to aid rescue operations.

It directed all churches in the state to observe prayer and fasting on Wednesday, and for the fast to break at 6:00 p.m.

“Prayer points include the release of those abducted, divine protection for the state, and repentance for the perpetrators, citing 2 Chronicles 7:14 and Ephesians 6:10.

“We continue to pray for the safe return of these abductees and for the exposure and defeat of those behind this evil act,” the statement said.

(NAN)