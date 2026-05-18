The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday concluded its Abia South Senatorial District primary election peacefully across the six local government areas.

Uchenna Erondu Jnr emerged victorious after polling the highest votes in all council areas of the district.

The results were announced in Aba by Emmanuel Agbaeze, a professor and the chief returning officer, at the party’s collation centre.

Mr Agbaeze said Mr Erondu Jnr secured a commanding lead, defeating three other contestants in the keenly contested exercise.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He announced that Mr Erondu Jnr polled 16,640 votes, establishing a wide margin over his challengers.

Nyerere Anyim scored 5,206 votes in the final tally across the district. Blessing Nwagba secured 4,456 votes, while Paul Ikonne recorded 4,099 votes.

In Aba North, Erondu Jnr polled 1,840 votes, maintaining an early lead over his rivals. In Aba South, he expanded his lead, recording 2,629 votes ahead of other contestants.

In his home council, Obingwa, Mr Erondu Jnr delivered a dominant performance with 3,612 votes.

He also triumphed in Ugwunagbo, securing 3,022 votes against the combined challenge of his opponents.

In Ukwa East, Mr Erondu Jnr maintained momentum, polling 1,836 votes in another strong showing.

He completed his sweep in Ukwa West, where he secured 3,675 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements, I hereby declare Uchenna Erondu Jnr winner,” Mr Agbaeze announced.

The declaration officially positioned Mr Erondu Jnr as the APC candidate for the 2027 senatorial election in the district.

He is expected to face incumbent senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who earlier secured the Labour Party ticket unopposed.

Mr Erondu Jnr currently represents Obingwa-West Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly.

(NAN)