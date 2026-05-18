Three key political figures in Kano State have secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial tickets unopposed for the 2027 general elections.

Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau; Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin; and Abdulrahman Kawu emerged unopposed as the candidates for Kano Central, Kano North, and Kano South, respectively.

The APC conducted its senatorial primaries nationwide on Monday.

In Bichi, Mr Jibrin was affirmed as the party’s candidate; Mr Kawu secured the nomination in Rano, while Mr Shekarau emerged victorious for Kano Central during the election held in the Gezawa Local Government Area.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Officials from the national headquarters of APC and representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were present at the events.

​While Messrs Jibrin and Kawu are sitting senators seeking reelection, Mr Shekarau is eyeing a return to the Red Chamber.

​Speaking after the exercise, all three politicians expressed their gratitude to the national and state leadership of the APC, as well as their respective constituents, for continuing to trust in their leadership and representation.

Governor Abba Yusuf attended the Kano South primary election held in Rano. His deputy, Murtala Garo, participated at the Kano North exercise.

The governor commended the peaceful conduct of the elections and expressed confidence that the people of Kano would overwhelmingly vote for President Bola Tinubu and all other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

In his remarks, Mr Barau thanked party members for their confidence in him through their overwhelming support and assured them of continued effective representation.

“Let me begin by thanking Almighty Allah for making my nomination possible. I also wish to appreciate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his leadership of the APC and the nation at large. He is doing extremely well, and we cannot thank him enough.

“I also thank our hardworking Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for the remarkable work he is doing to reposition Kano State. He is working tirelessly to actualise his vision for the state. I hope that, together with his deputy, Murtala Sule Garo, he will bring tremendous development to our state, Kano,” he said.

READ ALSO: House of Assembly member wins APC ticket in Abia South District

“Please, let us not waver in our support for Mr President. President Tinubu means well for Northern Nigeria and is doing extremely well for us. We should not be distracted by unnecessary criticisms.

“Let us come out en masse and vote for the APC at all levels. By doing so, we will continue to enjoy the benefits and developmental projects coming from the federal, state, and local governments,” Mr Barau said in his victory speech.