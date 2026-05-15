The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Henry Ndukuba, has called on Nigerians to remain hopeful that the country’s harsh economy, which has pushed many households into poverty and worsened insecurity, will soon become a thing of the past.

Mr Ndukuba also urged citizens to remain steadfast in faith, unity, and the belief that Nigeria would overcome its current challenges and regain stability.

He made the call on Friday while addressing church leaders and delegates at the 13th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Abuja.

The primate encouraged Christians to make themselves available to God and extend support to households facing hunger and hardship across communities.

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“In a time when people are suffering, in a time of insecurity, fear, hunger, and poverty, it is necessary for us to make ourselves available not only to God but also to the people around us.

“We are trusting God that the light of hope will not go out. Rather, God will strengthen us so that in the face of challenges, we will stand strong to declare the counsel and excellency of God. God will hear us, deliver our nation, and help our people,” he said.

His admonition comes at a time when many Nigerians are battling rising living costs, worsening insecurity, and uncertainty about the future.

Nigeria’s worsening economic hardship has become a major concern since President Bola Tinubu removed fuel subsidy and floated the naira upon assuming office in 2023. The reforms triggered sharp increases in fuel prices, transportation costs, electricity tariffs, and food inflation, pushing millions of Nigerians deeper into poverty.

According to recent World Bank estimates, poverty levels in Nigeria rose from about 56 per cent in 2023 to 63 per cent in 2025, meaning more than 140 million Nigerians are now living below the poverty line.

The hardship has also worsened food insecurity and social tension across many parts of the country. A joint study by development partners estimated that over 31 million Nigerians were facing acute food shortages due to rising prices, insecurity, and economic instability. Farmers in several communities have also struggled to cultivate their lands because of banditry and kidnappings, further contributing to high food prices nationwide.

Although the federal government introduced several palliative measures, including cash transfers, subsidised food distribution, student loans, and wage awards for workers, many Nigerians say the interventions have had little visible impact on their daily lives. Critics argue that the palliatives have been poorly coordinated, insufficient, or failed to reach the most vulnerable citizens, especially in rural communities where poverty and hunger remain severe.

To cope with the rising cost of living, many households have reduced the number of meals they eat daily, withdrawn children from private schools, abandoned healthcare plans, and turned to multiple side jobs for survival.

Small businesses have also struggled with rising operational costs, while many middle-class Nigerians say their purchasing power has drastically declined over the past two years. Public frustration over the economy has occasionally sparked protests and growing criticism of government policies.

Call to christian leaders to support vulnerable people

Godknows Igali, a former Nigerian ambassador to the Scandinavian countries (Sweden, Denmark and Norway), who also spoke at the Synod, urged Christian leaders to support vulnerable people in their communities and play active roles in addressing societal challenges.

Mr Igali said discussions at the gathering would focus on how the Church and individual believers could become more relevant in tackling social issues and contributing to national development

“Discussions during the gathering will focus on how individual believers and the Church can become more relevant in addressing societal challenges and contributing positively to national development.

“We have about 600 delegates, and in the next few days, bishops, clergy, and delegates will deliberate on what can make the Church, individual believers, better Christians, and the Church more relevant to society,” the former ambassador added.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Emeka Etiaba, described the Synod as a period of reflection and direction-setting for the Anglican Communion.

“This is the first session of the 13th Synod of Abuja Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Church of Nigeria, headed by the Primate of all Nigeria, who also doubles as the Bishop of the Diocese,” he said.

“Synod is a time of soul-searching for the Anglican Communion. It is a time to take account of what has gone on in the previous year, what is going on now, and where the church will go in the next one year.”