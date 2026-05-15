The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been alerted to an unauthorised breach of its official website by suspected hackers.

The agency is currently taking necessary technical measures to rectify the breach, secure the platform, and restore normal operations.

In the meantime, the general public is strongly advised to disregard any suspicious content, misleading information, unauthorised announcements, or fraudulent solicitations for money that may appear on the compromised website or be circulated through related channels.

The agency regrets any inconvenience this situation may cause and assures the public that efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue promptly and strengthen the security of its digital platforms.

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15th May, 2026