A faction of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has elected Adewole Adebayo, a professor, as its presidential flagbearer in the 2027 election.

Mr Adebayo was elected as the sole presidential candidate of the party during the 2026 National Conventions and Presidential Primaries on Saturday in Bauchi.

Edoho James-Nsima, chairman of the Electoral Committee, declared Mr Adebayo as the overall winner at the end of the exercise.

He said that the presidential hopeful was elected and affirmed as the consensus candidate by the delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

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Mr James-Nsima said the election was conducted in line with provisions of the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines on the 2027 general election.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Adebayo, who was also the party’s flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, promised to ensure people-oriented and inclusive governance for sustainable social and economic development in the country.

He pledged to initiate sound policies and programmes to eradicate poverty, improve security, revive moribund industries, create employment, and enhance access to free quality education and healthcare services.

He said the SDP administration would uphold democratic principles to ensure good governance and move the country forward.

The presidential hopeful urged opposition political parties to form a common front to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to encourage the growth of democratic culture and good governance in Nigeria.

Mr Adebayo also lauded Governor Bala Mohammed for his support by providing an enabling environment that facilitated the smooth conduct of the party’s conventions and presidential primaries in the state.

Meanwhile, the party has elected Sadiq Abubakar-Gombe as the substantive national chairman alongside other executive members.

Mr Abubakar-Gombe has been acting as the party’s chairman since 2025.

The elected officials include Ugochukwu Uba, deputy national chairman – South; Olu Agunloye, national secretary; Mariam Batubo, national treasurer; Joseph Abu, national organising secretary; and Araba Aiyenigba, national publicity secretary.

Others are Aderemi Abimbola, national legal adviser; Bello Hussaini, national financial secretary; Sa’adatu Abdullahi, national woman leader; and Daniel Ibe, national youth leader.

The SDP is embroiled in a leadership dispute, with Mr Abubakar-Gombe and Shehu Gabam both claiming the chairmanship.

In October 2025, the Abubakar-Gombe faction expelled Mr Gabam over alleged financial misconduct.

Participants at the convention also endorsed the suspension, expulsion and resignations of Mr Gabam and other affected members from the SDP’s fold.

(NAN)