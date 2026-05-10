The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has formally declared his intention to seek a fifth term in the House.

Mr Tajudeen’s declaration was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi.

He represents the Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

According to the statement, the declaration ceremony, held at the Mallawa Eid Ground along New Jos Road in Zaria, drew a large turnout of supporters, party loyalists, traditional stakeholders and residents from across the constituency.

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Before the event, hundreds of supporters reportedly embarked on a solidarity march from the Emir’s Palace through major parts of Zaria, including Babban Dodo, Lemu, Kofar Doka and Tudun Wada, before converging on the venue.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Tajudeen said his decision to seek re-election was anchored in his record of service and the developmental projects he attracted to the constituency since he first entered the House in 2011.

“Today, I formally declare my intention to seek another mandate to represent the good people of Zaria Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives,” he said.

“This declaration is not based on promises alone. It is based on work. It is based on results. It is based on a record that our people can see and verify.”

The speaker said his representation had remained people-focused, insisting that public office must deliver visible improvements in citizens’ lives.

According to him, beyond sponsoring legislation, his interventions have covered agriculture, education, healthcare, transportation, youth empowerment and infrastructure development across the constituency.

Mr Tajudeen noted that before emerging as the speaker of the 10th House, he ranked among the most active lawmakers in the National Assembly, having sponsored 74 bills, 21 of which were signed into law.

“These were not efforts designed for publicity. They were aimed at solving problems and strengthening governance,” he said.

On agriculture and economic support, the speaker said tractors, fertilisers and other farming equipment had been distributed to support farmers, while tricycles and motorcycles were provided to transport operators, youth groups and small business owners to improve livelihoods.

He added that the interventions were later expanded with the distribution of 117 vehicles, 200 tricycles and 1,000 motorcycles to various groups and grassroots stakeholders across the constituency.

Mr Tajudeen also said direct financial support was provided to thousands of constituents to strengthen businesses and household income.

According to him, 800 trained beneficiaries received N250,000 each, while another 1,600 small business owners got N100,000 each.

“That is practical representation. That is the kind of leadership our people deserve,” he stated.

The speaker further highlighted investments in the education sector, including the facilitation of the Education City project in Zaria, valued at about N80 billion.

He described the initiative as a long-term investment in the future of Northern Nigeria.

He also said about 30,000 students benefited from a N5 billion scholarship programme facilitated through his office, alongside rehabilitation of schools and support for the establishment of additional educational institutions.

On healthcare, Mr Tajudeen said his office facilitated the construction of primary healthcare centres in several communities to improve access to medical services.

He also referenced the recent commissioning of a 100-bed specialist hospital in the constituency, which he said was delivered through constituency intervention efforts with the support of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on infrastructure, the speaker said roads, bridges and rural access projects had connected previously neglected communities to economic opportunities and social services.

Mr Tajudeen also reflected on his emergence as speaker of the 10th House, recalling that he secured 353 votes during the leadership election.

He said the mandate placed enormous responsibility on him and the House leadership, noting that lawmakers had introduced more than 2,000 bills in less than two years of the current Assembly.

According to him, over 180 bills had been passed, while more than 50 had already received presidential assent.

He added that the House had strengthened legislation on security, education and economic reforms, while also recovering billions of naira through oversight activities.

“We also opened the House to citizens. We engaged young people. We expanded participation for women. We strengthened public engagement because democracy must remain connected to the people,” he said.

The speaker urged constituents to support his re-election bid, arguing that continuity and experienced leadership were necessary to sustain development in the constituency.

“This is not the time for uncertainty. This is not the time for experiments. This is the time to consolidate the progress we have made together,” he stated.

Mr Tajudeen also commended Mr Tinubu for what he described as difficult but necessary reforms aimed at repositioning the country.

He also praised Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, for his efforts towards peace, stability, and development in the state.

The speaker expressed appreciation to leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), traditional rulers, religious leaders, women, youth and other supporters across Zaria and Sabon Gari for their continued backing.

Several APC stakeholders in Kaduna State who attended the event also commended the speaker for what they described as effective leadership and quality representation in the National Assembly.