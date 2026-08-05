The police in Anambra State have arrested and detained a female spiritualist locally known as ‘Ezenwanyi’ after three children were found dead in her residence.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, occurred at Umuoduba Village, Ideani, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This newspaper learnt that a total of four children – aged between 6 and 15 – were found in her shrine when police operatives visited the area on Wednesday, but three of them were confirmed dead.

A video clip circulating on Facebook showed the woman leading a team of police officers into her residence where bodies of the victims were seen.

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The clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, showed bodies of the three deceased children while some officers were spotted searching and surveying the suspect’s residence.

Police spokesman in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday night, but did not identify the suspect as a female spiritualist.

“Upon receipt of the information, the rescue team led by police operatives attached to Ogidi Police station rushed the victims immediately to a hospital for emergency medical attention.

“Regrettably, three of the children were certified dead by medical doctors, while the fourth victim is currently receiving treatment in a critical condition,” said Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police.

The spokesman confirmed that the suspect was still in police custody in connection with the incident, stressing that the State Criminal Investigation Department would take over the case to “conduct a thorough, professional, intelligence-driven, and evidence-based investigation.”

He said police operatives involved in the operation were hopeful that after medical treatment, the survivor could give a testimony which may assist in unraveling the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

“The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said the police command has extended condolences to the families of the deceased victims as well as the people of the Ideani Community.

The spokesman urged the people to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and allow the police to conclude their investigations.

“Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses,” he assured.

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