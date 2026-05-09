The national leader and founder of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has declared that there is no pending litigation or appeal challenging the party’s registration, insisting that it is legally recognised and united ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Dickson spoke on Saturday during the maiden national convention of the party held at the Angeles Event Centre and Mall, Abuja.

The former Bayelsa governor said the party had successfully overcome legal and political hurdles surrounding its registration and was now focused on building a formidable national opposition platform.

Addressing party members and supporters at the event, Mr Dickson dismissed claims that the party was entangled in unresolved legal disputes or facing internal divisions.

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“No pending litigation nor appeal case against NDC. No factions and all members are free to participate in all the elective positions for the 2027 poll without hindrances,” he said.

He alleged that certain actions taken against the party during its formation and registration process infringed on the constitutional rights of Nigerians to freely associate politically.

“We will find that some of these actions amounted to an infraction of our constitutional right to freedom of association,” he stated.

The Bayelsa West senator also accused some political actors and institutions of attempting to weaken opposition politics in Nigeria through intimidation and undue restrictions.

According to him, the current political environment has made it difficult for opposition parties to thrive.

“The Nigerian opposition landscape is heavily compromised, intimidated and constricted,” he said.

Mr Dickson said despite the challenges, the party secured its registration after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) complied with a court decision and formally recognised the platform earlier this year.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission complied and issued us a certificate of registration in February this year,” he said.

He further called on democratic institutions to ensure fairness and equal treatment for all political parties regardless of their affiliations.

“We therefore call on relevant institutions to ensure that all opposition parties receive fair, proper and legal treatment.

“Contrary to propaganda, there is no appeal in any court against that decision, and INEC has duly registered our party,” he added..

Mr Dickson said the party was founded on the principles of national unity, inclusion and democratic participation, stressing that it would work to bridge regional and political divisions across the country.

He also disclosed that the party had adopted what he described as a “historic resolution” on zoning in the national interest.

“In the national interest, and in line with the principles upon which the NDC was established, we have taken a historic resolution on zoning,” he stated.

The NDC registration

The comments come amid controversy surrounding the registration of the NDC by INEC.

The NDC emerged earlier in February amid growing political realignments and dissatisfaction among opposition figures seeking an alternative political platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

Following the registration of the party, a leading promoter of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Umar Ardo, vowed to challenge the registration of the NDC in court, alleging that the process through which the party was recognised by INEC was flawed.

The ADA is among the 171 political associations that applied to INEC for registration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In February 2026, the electoral commission announced that only two associations were registered as political parties. INEC said the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) met all stipulated conditions for registration, while the NDC secured recognition following a court order.

However, Mr Ardo rejected the explanation, arguing that the NDC did not pass through the regular screening and application procedures required for registration.