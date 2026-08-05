Afrobeats star David “Davido” Adeleke has appealed to residents of Osun State to remain peaceful and reject violence ahead of the forthcoming governorship election, while urging an unnamed political figure from Imo State not to interfere in the electoral process.

The singer appealed on Tuesday while addressing supporters as the head of the youth campaign mobilisation team for the incumbent Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

Davido, who described Mr Adeleke, his uncle, as “one of the best, if not the best”, governors the state has produced, urged eligible voters to turn out peacefully and exercise their civic rights without fear or intimidation.

“I speak to you today not just as Davido, but as one of your own, as a voice for our people,” he said.

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The 33-year-old acknowledged the tension surrounding the election but insisted that violence should have no place in the democratic process.

“I understand the tension and emotions surrounding this election, but I urge everyone to remain calm. Very important. We’ve been calm for how long? Don’t forget we’ve won this thing twice before.

“No shaking. We’ve won it twice before, and we’re going to win it again for the third time, by the grace of God. Let us reject violence. I’ll say it again”, said the “Timeless” hitmaker.

“Our daddy from Imo State”

The singer also urged residents to show the world that they are peaceful, courageous and committed to building a better future for the state.

Davido further appealed to an unnamed politician from Imo State to allow a free and fair election in Osun State.

“And to our daddy from Imo State, I say this with respect, sir. I’ve heard rumours that there are moves to interfere in the Osun State election or to use the state as a political battleground to prove a point. I do not present these claims as facts, but I appeal to you, sir, to use your influence to promote peace and allow the people of Osun to choose their candidates freely.

“We have mutual connections, and I have a deep connection to Imo State. My wife, Chioma, is from the state, which makes this appeal more sincere. Please, let Osun remain peaceful. We say it again. Please, let Osun remain peaceful—one more time. Let Osun remain peaceful. Thank you,” he said.

Democracy

Furthermore, the “Unavailable” crooner urged politicians from other parties to respect the democratic process and allow the people to decide.

He also encouraged voters to turn out in large numbers, cast their ballots peacefully, reject intimidation, and make their voices heard.

He stressed that the future of Osun rests in their hands.

He noted, “Whatever the outcome is, please do not allow political ambition to put the lives and future of the Osun people at risk. I appeal to you, your supporters, and the entire political party structure. Let the people come out freely, peacefully, to vote for the candidate of their choice.

“If they choose you, let the victory be through their votes. If they choose someone else, let their decision be respected. Politics is temporary, but Osun will be here forever. No political victory is worth violence, destruction, or the loss of a single life.”

We have evidence

The singer further maintained that his uncle, Mr Adeleke, had delivered on his promises and had the evidence to back up his claims.

“We have our projects to show for it. We have our integrity to show for it. We have our diligence to show for it. But I did feel it was very important for us as the youth campaign mobilisation team to assure our people, our own demographic, which is the youth, of our views on the forthcoming election.

“I speak to you today not just as Davido, but as one of your own, as a voice for our people. Let us reject violence, intimidation, provocation, and most importantly, destruction. To every person in Osun, come out and exercise your right to vote. Do not be afraid or intimidated. Your vote is your voice, and your choice must be respected. I’ll say it again. Your choice must be respected.”

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