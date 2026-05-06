Activist Aisha Yesufu has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), where she will contest the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial seat.

Ms Yesufu announced the move in a post on X on Wednesday, describing the decision as one shaped by what she sees as a critical moment for Nigeria’s future.

In the post, she said recent developments had informed her decision to leave the ADC and align with the NDC, adding that her political choices have been guided by her backing of Peter Obi, whom she sees as representing the possibility of a functioning Nigeria.

Emphasising consistency in her decisions, she noted that she keeps her word and is honouring her earlier pledge by aligning with her political stance.

“When I give my word, I keep it. My decision to support HE Peter Obi first led me to the ADC. To continue to honour the promise I am joining the NDC. This time I am joining the NDC not just as a member but as one running for the FCT Senatorial seat,” she wrote.

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She also stated that she had formally concluded all her responsibilities within the ADC before leaving, ensuring what she noted as a clean and orderly transition from the party.

Senatorial ambition

Alongside her defection, Ms Yesufu announced she would contest the FCT senatorial seat under the NDC, marking her first bid for elective office.

Reflecting on her time in the ADC, she expressed appreciation to party members, noting that she had the opportunity to serve in several capacities, including as sub-committee chair, deputy committee chair, and secretary at different levels.

She described her experience at the party as valuable and thanked colleagues for their cooperation and shared commitment to building a better country.

About Aisha Yesufu

Ms Yesufu is a Nigerian activist known for her involvement in civic movements and public commentary on governance and accountability.

She became widely known as a co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, which emerged after the 2014 abduction of schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State.

She participated in sustained protests and advocacy efforts calling for the rescue of the girls and broader government action on insecurity. The campaign drew international attention and support from figures such as Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Before her activism gained national prominence, she had completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in 2000 and moved into business, where she has remained active.

She later founded Citizens Hub, a non-profit organisation that focuses on financial literacy and civic awareness.

Ms Yesufu has also been involved in other protest movements, including convening the #NigeriansMarchAgainstCorruption, and has participated in public discussions on governance and protest movements in Nigeria and abroad.

Over the years, she has maintained a visible presence in public discourse, often commenting on political developments and government policies.